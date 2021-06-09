The official start of summer is still two weeks away, but Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are already taking the season’s biggest trends out on a test ride. The two supermodels were partying together for Stassie Baby’s birthday in coordinated outfits, both featuring formal crop tops and simple black and white color palettes.

In videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Jenner is wearing a leather bandeau-style top with matching flared leather pants by 16Arlington. The black and white swirl print feels very 60s-psychedelia, and, along with checkerboards, is taking over everything from your Instagram feeds to upcycled artisan home goods. Jenner capped it off with Bottega Veneta square-soled shoes that highlight the shape of the pants beautifully.

Bieber’s look is more monochrome. She opted for a triangle bikini top, paired with a long fitted black skirt worn at the waist, both from designer Alex Perry. She finished it off with hoop earrings, a plain gold chain necklace, and a high ponytail with two pieces framing her face; the accessories and hairstyle elevate the look into the kind of summertime allure we’re all trying to capture this year.

Photo: @kendalljenner.

Photo: @kendalljenner.