Bad Bunny Brings The Formal Male Crop Top Into The Mainstream

Bad Bunny isn’t just one of the biggest stars in the world, he’s also one of the most stylish. The Puerto Rican reggaetón musician loves experimenting with his style, whether he’s painting his nails, wearing a holographic knee-length jacket, or going full drag in the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola.” The man loves to challenge traditionally masculine fashion cues — but it doesn’t hurt that he is also very easy on the eyes. Enter: Benito’s crop top situation that he posted on Instagram for a night of partying. Is this the newest menswear trend for a lusty post-pandemic summer? Straight men, please pay attention.

“Fotos de anoche,” he captioned the images, which translates in English to “photo from last night.” He’s wearing a black t-shirt over a black long sleeve, both of them cropped to reveal his spectacular torso. Women have been wearing crop tops for decades, it seems that he’s paid attention because he also paired it with high-waist jeans. Benito gave us a better look at his outfit on his Instagram Stories, where he posted videos of himself dancing to his own song “Callaita” with fellow Latin trap stars Anuel AA and Myke Towers. He’s also inexplicably dancing with a lawn rake, which only serves to draw more attention to his abdomen.

Bad Bunny occasionally posts thirst traps on his social media. Since he’s been training for his recent WWE fight with The Miz, he’s been posing more shirtless selfies than usual, showing off his new muscular physique. But in case you think his crop top flirtation is a personal one-off event, think again. Gucci’s Fall 2021 collection also includes a male crop; this one is much more formal than Benito’s look, with an attached leather belt encircling the top of the waist.

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci.

Of course, queer masc people have been wearing crop tops forever But given Bad Bunny’s global fame, it’s a unique way for him to make the case for this trend among straight cis men. Why should women have all the fun when it comes to revealing clothes?