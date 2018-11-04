On Saturday, Kendall Jenner, Scorpio , turned 23. And while no one rented her an entire theme park à la Kylie Jenner for Travis Scott , Jenner did have a circle of her closest friends including Bella Hadid, Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, and Tyler, the Creator, and at the ready to make sure her dream day, and night, in New York was ready to execute.

So here’s what that looked like: Jenner started off the day with a considerable volume of flower bouquets that only seemed to expand as the day wore on. She watched Horses of the Year ; “My friends r letting me watch horse shows,” she captioned a video on her Instagram stories. (An improvement from when her only friends were horses .) Then came some brunch with singer Justine Skye, a joyous jaunt on a CitiBike on the Greenway along the west side of Manhattan, and more flowers, including one rectangular arrangement that spelled out "KJ23."

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was preparing. She made a cake—“homemade with love,” she captioned (in all caps) a photo of the cake (white frosted, with candles reading “23”) on her Instagram stories—and acquired a bunch of balloons (perhaps from Tribeca institution Balloon Saloon, considering she’s now a neighborhood resident ) in various animal shapes real and mythical. “I love them so much,” she wrote on a photo of the balloon animals, which included a rooster (whom model Joan Smalls later christened Felipe), many dogs, and a green dinosaur. “Had to get them all.” Hadid’s balloon splurge leads us to believe she may also have been responsible for the purple grape suit worn by one party attendee in a later video, but that’s just conjecture.

Tyler, the Creator , wearing a Golf Wang t-shirt, also joined the party—later, they departed in a party bus for Sing Sing Karaoke in Manhattan’s East Village, according to Just Jared. Images from the party show Jenner, Skye, and Hadid in teeny tiny party hats, the perfect complement to their teeny tiny glasses.

It makes a lot more sense that Jenner flew all the way from Los Angeles to Philadelphia to meet Ben Simmons earlier this week. Just a little pit stop on the way to the real event.

