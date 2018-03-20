Your Spring 2018 Horoscope Comes to Life

If you were to meet model Ali Michael on a job, she might ask you to text your mom to find out the precise time and location of your birth, according to your birth certificate. “I just did it yesterday,” she said on a recent March afternoon, “and her life was changed.” Around seven years ago, Michael—a Taurus, Scorpio rising, Aquarius moon—received her full chart from an astrologer friend in Los Angeles (“very typical, very Los Angeles,” she commented), and she’s been an avid follower of the movements of celestial bodies ever since. Still, she said she tries not to attribute too much of her day-to-day to the influence of the stars; you won’t catch her, for example, bracing for the upcoming Mercury retrograde. “I don’t want to live my life based on astrology, but I think it can be useful to make yourself aware of certain tendencies you might have,” she said. “I have two polarities inside me: One is very in tune with spirituality and a greater force, and then I have the capability to be very detached and nihilistic,” she added. “Astrology is reassuring and comforting, because it’s a force that’s greater than we are.”

