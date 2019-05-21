Iconic Celebrity Horse Girl Moments: A Visual History

As legend has it, in 1977, during a brief but admirable stint as a horse girl, Bianca Jagger made her presence known at her 30th birthday party by casually riding into Studio 54 atop a giant white horse. But Jagger, an animal rights activist, has since clarified what actually went down that night: She did not arrive on the horse, but she did ride it all throughout Studio 54, led by a naked "giant" who was covered in gold glitter—which, all things considered, is no less impressive. (To Jagger, however, there's clearly a distinction; she wrote in a letter to the editor in the Financial Times in an effort to "put this Studio 54 fable out to pasture."