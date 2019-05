Iconic Celebrity Horse Girl Moments: A Visual History

Striking as the image of Bella Hadid midair and bareback on a giant white stallion was when it appeared on Instagram this week, it shouldn't have come as too much a surprise. Suddenly, it seems, horses are everywhere. Hadid, along with Kendall Jenner and her sister Gigi, are no longer just publicly attempting to out-horse girl each other; they're even starring in campaigns alongside horses, for brands as major as Longchamp and Calvin Klein. (The latter rolled out its own images of Bella Hadid on a horse, which they turned into an underwear ad , just last week.) And yet, this isn't the first time that a version of the horse girl with waist-length hair who you no doubt knew in elementary school has shown up in the mainstream; Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and even Queen Elizabeth II have all embodied versions of her for decades. Study up on some of the most iconic moments in celebrity horse girl history, here.