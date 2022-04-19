It is clear now that Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2022 collection was just the beginning. Last fall, Miuccia Prada shortened the hemlines on the runway, but since then, skirts have been riding up higher and higher and, just when you thought they couldn’t get any shorter, someone comes along and proves you wrong. Last week, Hailey Bieber stepped out in a miniskirt with a slit that threatened a wardrobe malfunction with every step, but now Lola Leon is here to give her a run for her money. On Tuesday, the model shared an Instagram photo wearing the tiniest little skirt, and we’re calling it now, no one is going to be able to get shorter than this.

In the photo, which Leon posted on her Instagram story, she is wearing a printed blue and white skirt that barely grazes the top of her thighs. In fact, the piece doesn’t even look like a skirt as much as it looks like a Survivor buff the contestants wear as a skirt when their clothes are so dirty after 30 days in the wild. While her skirt is short, though, Leon’s socks are long, reaching her upper thigh, just inches away from the hem of her mini. The three stripes on top make them reminiscent of the formerly popular American Apparel socks, in fact they may just be the same pair. Leon then topped off this look with a black sweatshirt it looks like she cropped herself, sitting high enough to show off her belly ring.

@LourdesLeon

All together, the look is the complete opposite of everything you saw last weekend at Coachella. Instead of being meticulously curated and stylized, Leon’s look seems to be completely thrown together, like someone who needs to quickly grab some clothes in order to run to the pharmacy after not leaving the house for four days straight. It fits perfectly into the “vibe shift” we’ve heard so much about, this return to 2010s culture, back when Lady Gaga was still wearing bras she bedazzled herself and, fittingly, American Apparel was the number one mall destination. The aesthetic may not be for everyone, but just in case it continues to catch on, may we suggest digging in the back of your closet for those old ratty yoga pants and tall Uggs?