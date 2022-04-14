Miniskirts just keep getting mini-er in 2022. Dua Lipa set the bar high at the start of January when she rang in the new year in the shortest of hemlines by Bottega Veneta and Kim Shui. And thanks in large part to the viral Miu Miu ultra-cropped set, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin, Hunter Schafer, and Hailey Bieber have managed to reach it. The latter reprised the shrunken silhouette this week, when her husband Justin posted a series of photos of them apparently backstage at his show in Miami. Bieber matched her paper cup of tea in a magenta top by Balenciaga, which she paired with a Miaou miniskirt made even more revealing by a slit that nearly reached her waist. (The brand bills “the micro” as “offensively short yet perfect.”) The 25-year-old model got the most coverage from her past black knee-high boots, which came courtesy of the Polish designer Magda Butrym.

The top comments have all been positive, making for a nice change for Bieber. Earlier this week, she literally begged those who’ve been replying to her TikToks to leave her alone, repeating the phrase no less than four times in a 22-second video. (She appeared to be addressing the Selenators who simply won’t let the fact that Justin married her instead of Selena Gomez go.) “Be miserable somewhere else,” she said emphatically. “Please.”

Bieber defended herself by saying she “[doesn’t] do anything,” and while that’s true in the realm of Jelena, it isn’t the case overall. The model is currently making her way into the beauty sphere with Rhode, a line of surprisingly affordable skincare products.