Having a TikTok clearly hasn’t been the the most enjoyable experience for Hailey Bieber. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model posted a video literally begging those who’ve been jumping into her comments to stop. Right. Now. “Leave me alone at this point,” Bieber said emphatically. “I am minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else. Please.”

If you’re wondering who, exactly, Bieber is addressing, one particularly popular comment may help. “[They’re] just keeping an eye out for Selener,” they replied, referencing a rather iconic line from Nicki Minaj’s feature in Bieber’s husband Justin’s 2012 song “Beauty and a Beat.” As Bieber astutely noted, years and years have gone by since Justin dated Selena Gomez. And yet, many Selenators simply aren’t ready to accept that Justin has moved on. Case in point: The comments comparing Bieber to Gomez in a recent video of her lip-syncing to Justin’s 2009 song “One Time.” (Meanwhile, Gomez has also shutting down her haters on TikTok. “Bitch, I’m perfect the way I am,” she said in a video addressing critics of her body earlier this week.)

Don’t be surprised if Bieber’s plea resurfaces on your FYP. “Sound has potential,” read a reply with more than 200,000 likes.