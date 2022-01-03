Dua Lipa Went Shorter and Shorter With Her Hemlines to Kick Off 2022
If Dua Lipa continues to have as much stylistic influence as she did in 2021, 2022 is about to be all about ultra-short hemlines (and devil-may-care Instagrams). The 26-year-old pop star kicked off the new year with a series of blurry photos of herself celebrating with her family in St. Barts, wearing the latest of her head-turning looks since she and stylist Lorenzo Posocco established themselves as a fashion power couple. For their first look of 2022, the pair went with a sleeveless cerulean Bottega mini dress with dramatic, almost mop-like yarn fringes. She soon followed up with a one-shoulder top and matching rose-printed wrap mini skirt by the New York-based designer Kim Shui, topped off with a satin, crystal-covered take on Prada’s classic Cleo bag.
Having closed out 2021 with a penchant for faux fur Hello Kitty moon boots, Lipa is now taking her footwear game to another level. She completed the Kim Shui and Prada look with a pair of scarlet D’Accori platform heels that upped her height by nearly six inches. (The London-based label, which counts sky-high stiletto expert Lady Gaga among its fans, has a disclaimer on its site warning that its designs are “not for the faint-hearted.”) Altogether, the look earned her the ultimate seal of approval: a cosign from Kristen McMenamy, who memorably met Lipa backstage at the Fendi x Versace show last year. “Love the New Years dress!!!!, the silver-haired supermodel commented. “See you in 2022!!!”
As for what Lipa next has in store, you can count on seeing some Versace. Donatella has lately proven to be her no. 1 fan, enlisting the “Versace Goddess” for both a campaign and runway appearance that marked Lipa’s catwalk debut.