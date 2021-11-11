Get used to seeing a whole lot of “Gs” on your Instagram and Twitter feeds because if the first few days of the House of Gucci press circuit are any evidence, it’s going to be a Gucci overload up until the opening of the Ridley Scott movie on November 24th. One day after stealing the spotlight in Gucci at the movie’s first premiere in London, Lady Gaga stepped out in another look by the Italian brand, this time without leaving any room for confusion about who she’s wearing.

On Wednesday, Gaga attended a BAFTA screening of the movie in London. For the occasion, the actress grabbed a look from Alessandro Michele’s FW21 collection—a crystal-embellished buttoned-up dress and matching cape covered in the Gucci logo. She paired the outfit with a metallic Gucci Zumi bag, her signature platform boots, and a pair of Victoria Beckham sunglasses (she is in England, after all). Though, she did manage to get a bit of self-promo in as well by pulling out a compact from her own Haus Labs cosmetics line.

MEGA/GC Images

But just when you settled into the idea of weeks on weeks of Gaga in exclusively Gucci, she mixed things up. Later that same day, the actress was spotted leaving another screening of the film. This time, she wore a brown, cut-out dress with a high slit from Et Ochs’ SS22 RTW collection with D’Accori’s metallic bronze Belle sandals. The change-up was necessary. There are enough looks from Gucci’s last collection alone to last Gaga five House of Gucci press tours, and while she will most likely stay true to the brand for the main events, three weeks of Gaga in nothing but Gucci would suck the fun out of one of the best parts about Gaga’s style—it’s unexpected nature. In one fell swoop, though, Gaga eased those fears and confirmed that we should never expect anything when it comes to Gaga.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images