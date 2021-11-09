Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.

Gaga stepped out in a dress hot off the Love Parade, the first person to wear a piece from the collection, which debuted just last week and was fittingly inspired by Hollywood and cinema. Gaga opted for a purple pleated gown with an impossibly high slit. The fabric gathers at the center of her torso before shooting out in all directions, including down her back in a cascading cape, which Gaga had fun flicking around for the cameras on the red carpet.

As far as styling, Gaga didn’t stray too far from the original look that walked the runway. She paired the gown with a sheer, gloved undershirt and edgy fishnet thigh highs. The singer added her own flavor, however, with the sky-high platform heels that have become her trademark. This specific pair were simple black leather boots with a studded platform and heel.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While on the red carpet, Gaga posed with the rest of the film’s cast, including longtime Gucci muse Jared Leto, who wore a turquoise velvet suit by the brand and carried their anatomical “heart bag” from the Aria Collection. Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s friend, Pina Auriemma, wore a gold Gucci gown with a fitted waist and structured bodice, while Gaga’s onscreen husband and victim, Adam Driver, opted to keep things simple in a Burberry suit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Gaga has been speaking a lot about how she got into the character of Patrizia. She revealed in her British Vogue cover story that she lived as the black widow for a year and a half while filming, speaking in her Italian accent for nine months of that time. “I never broke,” she said. “I stayed with her.”

It seems like Gaga’s dedication may pay off. The actress is already creating a lot of Oscar buzz thanks to the film, with talks of her taking home her first major film acting award at this year’s ceremony.

House of Gucci opens in theaters on Nov. 24.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Lia Toby/Getty Images