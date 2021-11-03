On Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, Alessandro Michele turned Hollywood Boulevard into the runway of his dreams. For his latest show, the Gucci creative director put on a massive fashion extravaganza called Love Parade, presenting over 100 looks to a crowd of 500 all-front-row guests, including Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow (who wore her iconic red velvet Gucci suit from 1996,) Dakota Johnson, Lizzo, and Tracee Ellis Ross. He transformed the Walk of Fame—a stretch known for its celebrity impersonators and buskers—into a venue for star power, casting huge searchlights into the sky and lighting up the El Capitan Theatre’s marquee with the words “Gucci Love Parade.” From the stacked cast of surprise models to a guest list that screams Hollywood Hills and, of course, the best fashion of the night, here’s everything you need to know about the spectacle.

The Guests

Miley Cyrus, who attended the show with her mother Tish Cyrus, matched a cream feather accent to her rockabilly hairdo.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson poses with Billie Eilish.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lizzo’s Gucci logo cape may seem like the showstopper of her look, but we love the accessories: glimmering jewelry accents around her neck and in her hair and a bamboo handle vintage Gucci bag.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal, wearing a powder blue suit, is pictured here in front of TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek in shining paillettes—a favorite accent of Michele’s.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tyler the Creator, in all his Golf glory.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde went for an equestrian look, with a brown leather belt bag, jodhpur-esque pencil skirt, and riding boots.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow’s tailored velvet look was a direct ode to a Tom Ford for Gucci suit Paltrow wore to the VMAs in 1996. Michele debuted a reinterpretation of the suit during Gucci’s Aria Collection in April of this year.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross, a master when it comes to playing with proportions.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Serena Williams made an appearance as well, posing for pictures with Salma Hayek before finding her seat.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Natasha Lyonne seated on one of the Gucci-branded directors’ chairs for guests, which were emblazoned with the names of classic Hollywood actors and actresses and Greek and Roman gods.

Photograph by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Models

Macaulay Culkin was arguably the biggest surprise model of the evening, donning a Hawaiian shirt under a shrunken metallic bomber jacket, along with Seventies sunglasses and a pair of the Italian house’s signature horse bit clogs.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith was the lucky individual to wear this stunner: a red, green, and magenta feathered coat paired with sky blue sunglasses, black latex gloves, and a golden clutch.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jared Leto is no stranger to the Gucci brand—the actor is good friends with Michele, who cast him in Gucci’s perfume ads.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Phoebe Bridgers, a Los Angeles native, slipped into a bellhop-inspired look for her first time on the Gucci runway.

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images fo Gucci

Jeremy Pope, known for his roles on Pose and the Netflix miniseries Hollywood, makes his runway debut.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

St. Vincent was made to wear these cat-eye specs and vampiric black, feathered coat.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miranda July, another friend of the house, was the picture of 1920s glamour in bloomers and garters.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Alton Mason shone in more ways than one last night. The exaggerated flower in his lapel is a wonderful touch.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

The social activist and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto Janaya “Future” Khan also made her first appearance on the runway last night.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

the Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse first entered the mainstream consciousness at this year’s Met Gala. She is of Han Gwich’in (from mainly Alaska and Canada) and Oglala Lakota (mainly South Dakota) descent.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Steve Lacy, guitarist for the Los Angeles-based band The Internet, was right at home in purple tassels and embroidered floral accents.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Lily McMenamy’s mother may be supermodel and Instagram savant Kristen McMenamy, but last night, the runway belonged to 27-year-old Lily.

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Best Looks

For his Gucci Love Parade presentation, Michele created a collection in the form of a love letter to the silver screen, and fashion’s ties to cinema—he called Hollywood “the American Olympus,” and explained that his mother, worked in film and was the first to show him some of the Golden Age classics. His roots with old Hollywood run deep—that much was proven last night. He drew from the glamour girls of the 1940s, putting dramatic fur and feather trim on boudoir gowns and robes, and sent a range of candy-color tuxedos done in 1970s-inspired tailoring. And, of course, there was the multi-hued coat Jodie Turner-Smith wore—who could resist? Below, we’ve chosen seven of our favorite looks.

Photograph by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Gucci

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Photograph by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Gucci

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Photograph by Taylor Hill/WireImage