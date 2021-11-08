The speculation is over. After over a year of rumors regarding the relationship between alt darlings Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, the pair have finally confirmed they’re dating with a Gucci-clad debut. The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday night, looking very much smitten in the process.

Mescal kept things traditional for the night, wearing a black tux by the brand while Bridgers opted for a cream-colored blouse paired with a tartan skirt. She wore her dyed gray hair in ringlet curls and finished off the look with a bold red lip. The two had their arms around each other as they posed for the camera, with Bridgers even leaning her head on Mescal at one point for a photo. Bridgers’ attendance at the event, which was presented by Gucci, comes just days after the singer made her runway debut at the Gucci Love Parade.

The couple’s decision to walk the red carpet together is well-timed considering rumors around their relationship have been heightened ever since Halloween last weekend. Bridgers and Mescal were spotted at a party together where they seemed to be wearing a couple's costume—dressed like another couple of the moment, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. But the pair’s story starts long before that, when Bridgers told NME Magazine last summer that she thought the Normal People actor was cute. The two flirted on Twitter a bit before finally meeting up in Ireland, where they were outed by a coffee shop where they were eating. Since then, the two have stayed more or less quiet, though now that they’ve made their debut, we’re expecting more content from them, maybe even a better pic of that couple's costume.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic