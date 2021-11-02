At this point, you’re probably tired of Halloween costumes. It’s November 2nd and our minds are already very much on pumpkin pie and preparing for the inevitable onslaught of family gatherings that will begin in just a few short weeks. Unfortunately, celebrities are not done showing off their highly curated and well-photographed costumes, so the coverage continues. Luckily, though, things just got a little bit more interesting.

On Tuesday Ziwe Fumudoh shared a roundup of photos from a star-studded event she attended over the weekend. A quick scroll through the pics shows off a fun party, but the third slide might give you pause. There, on the left-hand side of a group photo is Normal People heartthrob Paul Mescal and reigning indie rock queen Phoebe Bridgers cuddling up together.

Now, this is big news to certain tote bag-carrying circles. Mescal and Bridgers have been linked together for almost a year and a half. Last summer, Bridgers admitted to thinking Mescal was cute during an interview NME Magazine when she said she got a “pitter-patter” in her heart when she saw Mescal followed her on Instagram. Then, in June 2020 they were seen at a cafe in Ireland together, with the cafe confirming on Twitter the pair was there. Until now, though, their relationship hasn’t been confirmed, but this photo may just be as close as we get. The pair looks very cuddling as they embrace while enjoying the party and, is that a couples costume? Looks like it.

Instagram/@ziwef

Mescal and Bridgers seemingly didn’t choose any couple’s costume, however, but what has proven to be the couples costume of the moment: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Mescal is there with an unbuttoned shirt, showing off a chestful of tattoos and layers of necklaces (yes, including a chain). Bridgers, meanwhile has a long black wig and a black cutout dress. Separately, they could be any number of costumes, but when placed together, there’s almost no question these two dressed up like another celebrity couple together.

So, what does this mean? Not much, unfortunately, but we can bask in this possible soft launch of a relationship until we get more details.