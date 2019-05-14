By now you've seen heartthrobs like Shawn Mendes and Noah Centineo ruminate on their personal brands while stripped down to some particularly tight underwear for Calvin Klein's latest underwear campaign (and possibly suffered an existential crisis in the process), but CK isn't done yet.

Today, Calvin Klein will release the second wave of their "I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins" campaign, this time bringing supermodel Bella Hadid into the mix. While it's hard to upstage Mendes interacting with his past self while nearly naked, Hadid's own campaign is nonetheless thrilling—particularly if, like Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid, you are a noted horse fan.

Shot by director Jonas Lindstroem, with accompanying still images by photographer Mario Sorrenti, the new campaign sees Hadid mounting a horse, clad in a bra top, jean shorts, and fishnets, at an abandoned gas station. You know, as you do. Enjoy these exclusive behind-the-scenes images of Hadid shooting the campaign, here, before the video clips debut later.

Pinterest Behind-the-scenes with Bella Hadid on the set of her new Calvin Klein campaign. Photo courtesy of Calvin Klein.

Hadid is joined in the My Calvins campaign by a veritable who's who of today's musicians, models, actors, and artists. (Among the list: Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Indya More, and A$AP Rocky.) The messaging behind the spots is about embracing truthful self-expression, with each of the stars telling their own stories, and inviting others to do the same. After release of the teaser, the full set of images and videos will be officially released across Calvin Klein's social media channels on Tuesday, so you can now take in Hadid and all her horse girl glory now.