Eye Candy

The Most Memorable Photos of Andy Warhol, Bianca Jagger, and Jackie O at Studio 54

Of all the many photographs that have resurfaced since the heyday of Andy Warhol, Rose Hartman's undeniably take the cake. The native New Yorker, newly minted octogenarian, and star of the documentary The Incomparable Rose Hartman isn't just one of the foremost documentarians of some of the most iconic moments and settings of the 1970s, '80s, and '90s—chief among them being Studio 54, where she captured one of her most memorable of snapshots, which she says were never set up or staged: Bianca Jagger making her entrance into her 30th birthday party (organized, naturally, by Mick Jagger) atop a white horse. She was also one of the first photographers to head backstage at fashion shows, and there's no denying that her early instincts paid off: Hartman was right there alongside, for example, Naomi Campbell at one of the earliest Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows, back in the days when it was held atop a a makeshift, livestream-free runway set up in the Plaza Hotel—and, of course, long before it became embroiled in its biggest controversy yet. (Incidentally, Hartman was also at the Plaza Hotel to document the wedding of one Donald Trump.) Fret not: even though there's pretty much every other celebrity you can think of, you won't come across him in this selection of photographs from her exhibition "La Vie en Rose," on view through January 8 - 31 at Revelation Gallery in New York. Take a trip down memory lane with them all, including couples like David Bowie and Iman, here.
Andy Warhol and Lou Reed.
Photograph by Rose Hartman
1/19

Rose Hartman, Andy Warhol and Lou Reed, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
2/19

Rose Hartman, Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
3/19

Rose Hartman, Grace Jones, fashion show in New York, 1979. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
4/19

Rose Hartman, Bianca Jagger, Bianca Jagger's 30th birthday party at Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
5/19

Rose Hartman, Mick Jagger, Bianca Jagger's 30th birthday party at Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
6/19

Rose Hartman, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Bianca Jagger, and Mick Jagger, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
7/19

Rose Hartman, Denise Flamingo and Tasha, backstage at Armani's "Xenon" show, 1979. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
8/19

Rose Hartman, Elle Macpherson, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
9/19

Rose Hartman, Diana Vreeland and Jerry Hall, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
10/19

Rose Hartman, Jackie Onassis, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
11/19

Rose Hartman, Mick and Bianca Jagger, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
12/19

Rose Hartman, Iman and David Bowie, 1992. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
13/19

Rose Hartman, Andy Warhol, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
14/19

Rose Hartman, Carlos Souza, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
15/19

Rose Hartman, Jerry Hall and Andy Warhol, Studio 54, 1977. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
16/19

Rose Hartman, Bob Mackie and Cher, Met Gala, 1985. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
17/19

Rose Hartman, Kate Moss, 1995. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
18/19

Rose Hartman, Naomi Campbell, backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Plaza Hotel, 1990s. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Photograph by Rose Hartman
19/19

Rose Hartman, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, 1992. Featured in the exhibition La Vie en Rose: New York Nightlife through the Lens of Rose Hartman, on view at Revelation Gallery in New York through January 31, 2019.

Keywords

Eye CandyStudio 54Andy WarholBianca Jagger