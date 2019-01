Of all the many photographs that have resurfaced since the heyday of Andy Warhol , Rose Hartman's undeniably take the cake. The native New Yorker, newly minted octogenarian, and star of the documentary The Incomparable Rose Hartman isn't just one of the foremost documentarians of some of the most iconic moments and settings of the 1970s, '80s, and '90s—chief among them being Studio 54, where she captured one of her most memorable of snapshots, which she says were never set up or staged: Bianca Jagger making her entrance into her 30th birthday party (organized, naturally, by Mick Jagger) atop a white horse. She was also one of the first photographers to head backstage at fashion shows, and there's no denying that her early instincts paid off: Hartman was right there alongside, for example, Naomi Campbell at one of the earliest Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows , back in the days when it was held atop a a makeshift, livestream-free runway set up in the Plaza Hotel—and, of course, long before it became embroiled in its biggest controversy yet. (Incidentally, Hartman was also at the Plaza Hotel to document the wedding of one Donald Trump .) Fret not: even though there's pretty much every other celebrity you can think of, you won't come across him in this selection of photographs from her exhibition "La Vie en Rose," on view through January 8 - 31 at Revelation Gallery in New York. Take a trip down memory lane with them all, including couples like David Bowie and Iman, here.