For Charlize Theron, suiting up looks all the better while stripping down. After taking New York in a string of sleek, understated press looks, Theron turned up the heat last night for the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix action film, The Old Guard 2.

The actor stepped onto the red carpet in a monochrome look that blurred the line between boardroom and boudoir: a sharply tailored tuxedo jacket worn over top of a fishnet body stocking. One of the more talked-about looks from Sarah Burton’s debut collection for Givenchy, the sheer fit may be considered barely office-appropriate, but was totally red carpet-ready. Theron rounded out her maximalist look with minimalist finishes—glowing, porcelain skin, slicked-back hair, and dainty diamond earrings.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Theron was joined by her The Old Guard 2 co-stars at the event, including Uma Thurman, who offered a counterpoint to Theron’s barely-there ensemble. The Pulp Fiction star opted for a far more demure approach to red carpet dressing, arriving in an ivory blouse and a crepe A-line maxi skirt.

Though the overall look was refined, Thurman opted for a major red carpet risk that’s become something of a signature of late: flip-flops. Yes, flip-flops—though they were done in an elevated manner that didn’t feel entirely out of place with the rest of her look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Theron had been championing timeless silhouettes from stealth brands like Bottega Veneta this week during her press tour for The Old Guard 2—but, her sheer switch up shouldn’t come as a major shock. The actor has never shied away from the underwear-as-outerwear look, wearing everything from sheer fringe skirts with her skivvies poking through to micro bralettes paired beside sleek jackets over the past few years.

And last night, Theron demonstrated yet again how to wear transparent fabrics with confidence and class.