Charlize Theron has proven she’s never afraid to show a little skin, especially in the name of Dior. The longtime face of the brand’s fragrance, J’adore Dior, was of course in attendance at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring 2024 presentation, held at the Tuileries Garden on Tuesday, arriving to the event in a look made complete with a totally sheer bottom half.

The actress wore an ensemble from the Dior fall/winter 2023 couture show that consisted of a tan skirt with a very intricate, open knit, decorated with crystals. Underneath, Theron wore a pair of black underwear, of course. On top, meanwhile, the actress opted for a slightly more formal white shirt than the one that walked down the runway with the original look. Her choice, tucked into the top of the skirt, added more contrast between the two pieces and added some complexity to what would otherwise be quite an overtly sexy ensemble.

The high-low nature of the outfit is something Theron has played into before. At the premiere of her Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil, last October, the actress wore another Dior look with a similar effect, one that contrasted its classic, lady-like silhouette with more unexpected textures.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, at the Dior show, Theron was in good company, joined by Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jenna Ortega, among others. Once inside the venue, Theron even got a chance to chat with Blackpink’s Jisoo, in a moment captured on camera.

Just days before the show, Theron was in New York, speaking onstage alongside activist Deja Foxx at the Global Citizen Festival. For that appearance, Theron also followed a similar outfit equation, wearing a brown leather mini skirt with a side train and a structured white, cropped blazer on top from Alexander McQueen. Clearly, the actress has an affinity for the business on top, party on the bottom combo.