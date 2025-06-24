Charlize Theron Makes Dressing During a Heatwave Look Effortless

Charlize Theron isn’t going to let New York City’s sweltering heat wave slow her down. The actor has braved the temperatures so far this week, slipping into a streak of chic press looks to promote her new Netflix film, The Old Guard 2. And as most stars break out their tank tops and tiny shorts, Theron’s latest outfit embraced a timeless fall wardrobe staple.

Theron was seen in SoHo this morning in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. The actor slipped into a khaki blouse with all the markings of a classic trench coat: a double-breasted front, tortoise shell buttons, and a popped collar. Despite its looks, the piece was technically a shirt, offering a slightly more breathable option. Still, that didn’t preclude Theron from embracing fall aesthetics elsewhere. She tucked her shirt into a pair of high-waisted trousers and carried Bottega’s cult-favorite Andiamo bag (in the very fall shade of burgundy, no less) at her side.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Those already sweltering by the mere sight of Theron’s Bottega look might prefer the outfits she wore the day prior. She again started the day in long dress pants, but offset the cut of her trousers with an open-back number from Sarah Burton’s spring 2025 collection for Givenchy. Certainly, the skin-baring silhouette was more forgiving in the heat the the trench-inspired shirt. With the same black pants, she wore a light pink blouse with navy trim.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Later on Monday, Theron changed up her press style in favor of a gothic twist on the summer-favorite mini dress. She arrived at Watch What Happens Live in McQueen spring 2025 look with a higher hemline and a whole lot more bling than her previous outfits. The piece started off with a sweatshirt-style base before exploding into a fringe and crystal-trimmed skirt. Theron added an extra punch with a pair of the brand’s caged high-heel sandals.

Theron’s not only beating the heat. She’s rewriting the rules of summer style in the process.