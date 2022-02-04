It’s clear the ‘90s and early aughts are having a major moment right now in everything from TV to fashion. Low-rise pants with exposed thongs are creeping back into style, every other show is a revival of a classic from the last century, and even major fashion houses like Chanel are looking longingly at the past with their recent collections. The tastemakers of the moment are leading the way in this march backwards, and no one is as adoptive of the past as Dua Lipa. The singer steps out daily looking like she’s walking off the set of TRL in 1999, even when she’s actually walking off the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2022.

On Thursday, Lipa appeared on the late night talk show to discuss her upcoming tour and the recent launch of her “global concierge service,” Service 95. For the occasion, the singer opted to wear a little black dress with a handkerchief hem and a halter neckline affixed with a fabric flower from Blumarine pre-fall 2022, the ultimate ‘90s and early aughts-inspired fashion brand. Lipa paired the dress with the same pointed-toe black leather knee-high boots originally shown on the model.

By our count, this marks the fourth time since July that Lipa has donned a look from Blumarine creative director Nicola Brognano. The saga started back when the singer posted a set of photos on Instagram, celebrating the beginning of Leo season, wearing a full look from the brand’s resort 2022 collection—a pink cropped top tied at the bust and a pair of snake-printed jeans. Lipa paired the look with some major ‘90s accessories like pink tinted glasses and a little pink shoulder bag, perfect for holding your new Nokia cell.

Then, a few months later, in October 2021, Lipa posed in another Blumarine look, this one featuring the butterfly top that catapulted the brand to fame over the past few seasons. Lipa wore the top as it was shown on the spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway, with a pair of oversized, cuffed jeans with matching butterfly detailing. The singer finished off the ensemble with the ultimate early aughts accessory: a trucker hat.

Just a few weeks later, in November 2021, Lipa proved her loyalty to Blumarine once more when she attended Adele’s London concert in another look from the brand, this time a top and skirt from the same spring 2022 show. Barbie pink and covered in butterflies, the set manages to embody so many of the old trends that are currently storming the world of fashion, and Lipa is masterfully holding open the door to let them all in.