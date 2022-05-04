As if to make up for the fact that she wasn’t able to make it to the red carpet on Monday, Dua Lipa has been on a posting spree with all the looks she’s been wearing while back home in the U.K. for the most recent leg of her 81-date world tour. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old pop star Instagrammed a photo showcasing one of her boldest ensembles yet: a billowing off-the-shoulder Trussardi dress in black synthetic leather with a dramatic slit that traveled all the way up to her waist.

And yet, Lipa only revealed an inch or two of leg. While the model who wore it on the Italian heritage brand’s fall 2022 runway did so with glossy black boots that reached up to her calf, Lipa went with an ultra-lengthy caramel-colored pair from a different look in the same collection. It all made for a whole lot of leather—enough to give the material’s biggest fan, Julia Fox, a run for her money. She highlighted her statement footwear further by matching it in tinted sunglasses by Tom Ford, despite the fact that it was dark in the stadium that was packed to capacity where she performed for the second night in a row in her hometown of London.

Lipa didn’t stop there. The next morning she revealed that the seemingly omnipresent bright pink Valentino fall 2022 collection isn’t going anywhere any time soon by sharing a series of photos of her wearing an oversized blazer atop a matching bra, sticking with pink all the way down to her sizable platform heels. (Glenn Close and Sebastian Stan also proved the collection still has legs two days earlier at the Met Gala.) If that was all in one night, she’s definitely been keeping her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, busy—especially since she still has a full two months of concerts lined up.