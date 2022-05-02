Why Isn’t Dua Lipa At The 2022 Met Gala?

When Dua Lipa attended the 2019 Met Gala in Atelier Versace, she was still riding high off the success of singles like “One Kiss” and “New Rules. Her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, the one that would truly make her a household name, however, had yet to be released to the world. Fast forward three years, and Lipa is now a Grammy winner, a bonafide pop star, and a fashion icon, so why isn’t she at the Met Gala tonight?

It seems obvious that Lipa would be in New York City this evening, posing on the Met steps with her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid and fellow musicians like Cardi B and Lizzo, but for the second year in a row, the singer is MIA. Well, there’s a perfectly good explanation for her absence. It’s not that she’s banned from the event, or couldn’t get an invite (Surely Donatella Versace would have taken her again in a heartbeat). Lipa is simply too busy.

The singer is currently on her long-delayed tour for Future Nostalgia, and earlier tonight, she performed a concert in her hometown, London. Lipa also has another gig in the city tomorrow night as well, meaning there was never a chance she could take a quick trip to New York to make an appearance at the Gala. Of course, her presence will be missed, but now, she’s just leaving us wanting more, and thus, the countdown to next year’s Met Gala commences.