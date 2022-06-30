Alexandra Daddario is here to usher us into summer wedding season. The 36-year-old star of HBO’s The White Lotus revealed that as of the past week or so, she and the film producer Andrew Form are officially husband and wife. Daddario first wanted to get married in Italy so that she could “drink Italian wine for three days straight,” but her friends’ idyllic wedding in New Orleans sold her on the Big Easy. “We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans,” Daddario told Vogue. After the ceremony at Preservation Hall, the venue’s lauded jazz band escorted them to the French Quarter for a night of cheeseburgers, dancing, and tarot card readings.

When it came to their ensembles, the couple made sure to dress for the Louisiana heat. Form went with a lightweight pinstripe suit by Brunello Cuccinelli, while Daddario wore a long pleated dress and trailing tulle veil by Danielle Frankel. (You may know her as the designer behind Zoë Kravitz’s bridal bike shorts.) At one point, she also toted a lacy white parasol.

Photo by Storm Santos via @alexandradaddario

Photo by Storm Santos via @alexandradaddario

Photo by Storm Santos via @alexandradaddario

Daddario and Form met via a pure chance encounter: Form was walking around New York, killing time on a layover amid lockdown, when he passed Daddario on the street. “He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him,” she told Vogue. “I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.” After “too much wine” on a trip to Athens (where Form was filming Jack Ryan) in August of 2021, they decided to get hitched. Seems like they’ll be sharing bottles forever more.