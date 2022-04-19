FASHION

The Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Dress Code

From black tie to “festive attire” (whatever that means).

If your calendar looks anything like ours do, you have a wedding-packed summer ahead. Which means lots of champagne toasts, lots of dancing to “Shout,” and lots of time spent trying to figure out what to wear. Whether the invitation in your hand calls for black tie, cocktail attire, or the ever-confusing “festive,” we’ve put together a foolproof guide featuring our favorite party dresses of the season. Need something for a beach celebration or a church ceremony? We’ve got you covered there, too. Check out all of our picks, and a brief explainer on each dress code, below.

What to Wear to a Black Tie Wedding

Some people see the words black tie on an invitation and think it means they have to invest in a red-carpet-ready gown. While that may be the case in some circles, most of the time this dress code just calls for a long (ankle- or floor-length) dress in a luxe fabric. You might even get away with a midi, if it has a dramatic flair to it, like a feather trim or a bit of sparkle.

Khaite Marca Off-the-Shoulder Jersey Maxi Dress
€1,837
MATCHESFASHION
16 Arlington Etna Draped Stretch-Satin Gown
$1,073
NET-A-PORTER
Etro Tie-Waist Cutout Silk-Georgette Gown
€2,317
MATCHESFASHION
Taller Marmo Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Dress
€1,634
MATCHESFASHION
Versace Pink Medusa Safety Pin Long Dress
$3,495
SSENSE
Brandon Maxwell Tailored Silk Cape Gown
$2,995
MODA OPERANDI

What to Wear When the Invitation Says Cocktail Attire

Cocktail attire is probably the easiest dress code to get right. Any length goes, and you can play up or play down the formality of a whole array of dress styles, depending on the accessories you choose. A mid-length slip or a floaty mini can be a cocktail look if you go for bold jewelry and a pair of fabulous heels. So can something gown-adjacent, if you keep the rest of your ensemble relatively simple. Some of our favorites of the season are on the sexier, more colorful side, but you can’t go wrong with a fun LBD.

The Andamane Gemma Draped Silk Georgette Mini Dress
$545
LUISAVIAROMA
Magda Butrym Criss Cross Halter Midi Dress
$1,700
MAGDA BUTRYM
Alexandre Vauthier Ruffle-Detailing Halterneck Dress
$2,062
FARFETCH
Paris Georgia Walter Ruched Dress
$676
FARFETCH
Saks Potts Sino Silk Satin Halter Neck Midi Dress
$708
LUISAVIAROMA
Sandy Liang Jodamo Dress in Noir
$625
SANDY LIANG

What to Wear When the Invitation Says “Festive Attire”

Think of festive attire as a playful version of cocktail, where bright colors, cheerful prints and fun textures (like ruffles, sequins and shimmer) are encouraged. While you can definitely get away with a simple, solid-color sheath, if the couple goes out of their way to use this term, chances are they want guests to feel free to express themselves. A mid-length frock with some intriguing details is the move here:

Molly GoddardPink & Red Ruby Frilled Dress
$2,450
JW Anderson Striped One-Shoulder Midi-Dress
$800
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
Alejandra Alonso Rojas Ruched Silk Slip Dress
$1,395
MODA OPERANDI
Yuhan Wang Rose-Embroidered Silk Maxi Dress
$1,745
FARFETCH
Collina Strada Midi Dress
$317
$550
YOOX
Acne Studios Dress in Orange
€850
VOOSTORE BERLIN

What to Wear to a Beach Wedding

A beach wedding calls for easy, breathable, non-constricting styles you’ll feel comfortable wearing while dancing barefoot in the sand. If it’s a tropical destination, you also have license to show a little more skin than you otherwise might, so why not go for something with a fun cutout?

JacquemusOrange 'La Robe Hielo' Mini Dress
$910
RokhBrown Polyester Midi Dress
$795
Maiden NameSSENSE Exclusive Blue Sylvia Midi Dress
$1,200
Anna OctoberYellow Libertine Dress
$595
Jil Sander Striped Cotton Cross Back Midi Dress
$1,590
LUISAVIAROMA
SIR the label Ilkin Cut-out Maxi Dress
$390
FARFETCH

What to Wear to a Church Wedding

Church ceremonies, which typically take place in the morning or mid afternoon, require a daytime-friendly style that’s on the more modest side. Florals and solid pastels are your friends here, and you may want to avoid anything too far above the knee. But that doesn’t need to mean boring! You can play around with texture and volume, and try tongue-in-cheek versions of traditionally “girly” styles.

Cecilie BahnsenBlue Johanna Mid-Length Dress
$1,875
Carolina HerreraShift Dress with Bow Details in Taxi Cab
$1,490
Victoria Beckham Open-Back Crepe Midi Dress
$1,390
NET-A-PORTER
Mara Hoffman Sloan Modal-Cloqué Midi Dress
$495
NET-A-PORTER
Celine Asymmetric Slip Dress in Silk Georgette
$2,500
CELINE
Simone Rocha Off-The-Shoulder Frill Lace Sheer Midi Dress
$1,480
BERGDORF GOODMAN

