Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas weren't the only ones to get married (for a second time) in France over the weekend; so did Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman , who first met at a bar in the City of Love in 2016. Since then, they've never cared much for keeping the public up to speed on their personal lives: When Kravitz first made mention of their engagement to a member of the public, she did so nonchalantly that the reporter thought it was a joke . (As she later told W , the actor proposed to her with a ring that she'd been eyeing on Instagram .)

It's no surprise, then, that the couple's second wedding on Saturday was comparatively less exclusive—at least to pretty much everyone who isn't Lenny Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, or a cast member of Big Little Lies . If you fall under that umbrella, find out what you missed, here.

The bride wore custom bridal bike shorts.

On Friday night, ahead of the official (second) wedding on Saturday, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner in Paris, which is currently experiencing a major heat wave. Kravitz had been planning to wear a pair of tailored trousers, but she and designer Danielle Frankel came up with the perfect backup plan: a one-of-a-kind white pair of bike shorts, which she wore underneath a hand-crocheted net dress embellished with hundreds of pearls. (As she memorably did at Vanity Fair 's after-party for the Oscars earlier this year, she also forewent a shirt in favor of a bra.)

Pinterest Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman arriving to their rehearsal dinner at Lapérouse restaurant in Paris on June 28, 2019. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kravitz invited both her real-life family and her on-screen one: the main cast of Big Little Lies.

Kravitz's parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet—as well as her stepfather Jason Momoa and his 11-year-old daughter Lola—naturally joined the couple for dinner at Lapérouse restaurant.

Loading View on Instagram

As it turned out, another family reunion was in store; Kravitz's Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern were also in attendance.

Pinterest Laura Dern arriving to Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's rehearsal dinner at Lapérouse restaurant in Paris on June 28, 2019. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Pinterest Reese Witherspoon arriving to Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's rehearsal dinner at Lapérouse restaurant in Paris on June 28, 2019. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson rounded out the next day's guest list.

Saturday's ceremony was full of couples, from Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis to Pauletta and Denzel Washington to Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson. Still, no one stood out like Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, who went on their first official date since at long last confirming their relationship less than two weeks ago. As she did at Princess Eugenie's wedding, Delevingne wore an impeccably tailored suit.

Pinterest Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson arriving to Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's rehearsal dinner at Lapérouse restaurant in Paris on June 28, 2019. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz's home served as the wedding venue.

As you may have guessed, Lenny Kravitz's home is no ordinary dad's house; his 18th-century mansion, which is complete with three stories and eight bedrooms, was once owned by a French minister. Since moving in, the musician has decorated it with Basquiats and Warhols and converted the cellar into a speakeasy. Oh, and he's also instituted a no-shoes policy.

Loading View on Instagram

Nicole Kidman put in a last-minute appearance.

Meryl Streep may not have made it, but Nicole Kidman arrived just in time—naturally, with Keith Urban—to celebrate with the rest of the cast from Big Little Lies. Another of Kravitz's costars managed to sneak in, too; Eddie Redmayne of Fantastic Beasts , who was joined by Hannah Bagshawe, his wife.

Related: Why Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Decided to Publicly Confirm Their Relationship