After dating for just under two years, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged, which the former announced on Instagram (and had her manager confirm ) on Saturday night. And while they've only been together since February of 2017, the news was a long time coming: Besides Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, no couple has come close to J.Lo and A-Rod in publicly fawning over each other, from their habit of posting over-the-top Instagrams to regular ole PDA.

It's no surprise, then, that the two apparently couldn't wait to make things official. Their relationship did, after all, begin more than a decade ago, though it took a chance encounter at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, followed by dinner, for it to become romantic. Even then, though, Lopez seemed determined to take things (relatively) slow: "I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now," she told Harper's Bazaar last March—along with just how well she and Rodriguez get along. ("We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t," she continued. "We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.")

Judging from their recent Instagrams, Rodriguez presented Lopez with the massive rectangular ring that they both shared a photo of on Saturday night while surrounded by palm trees on a beach, against the backdrop of a beach in the Bahamas. And, judging from the Instagram Story he posted last night, Rodriguez considers Lopez to be his "soulmate." (Though you also probably could have guessed as much from the fact that they paid $15 million for a shared four-bedroom apartment less than a year ago.)

This won't be the first time that either of them will experienced married life; Rodriguez, 43, was married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he has two children, from 2002 to 2008, and Lopez, 49, has three marriages under her belt, as well two children whom she had with Marc Anthony in 2008. Given their very public commitment, though, it seems likely their wedding will be nothing short of over-the-top. And, by the look of it, more details about their upcoming nuptials are already on their way; Rodriguez might not have gotten a tag in Lopez's Instagram, but the Ellen DeGeneres Show notably did.

