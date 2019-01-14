We’re still deep in the throes of cuffing season, and even celebrities, it seems, aren’t immune to this time of actively and aggressively coupling up. Early Monday morning, Chris Pratt shared in a post on Instagram that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged, an announcement that comes only about six months after they were first linked.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned a photo of Schwarzenegger, her shiny new diamond ring on full display, wrapping her arms around his neck. The post received likes from fellow Marvel movie stars like Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, and Olivia Munn—plus Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot—while Tom Holland offered a “Congrats bro,” and Pratt’s former Parks and Recreation costar Ben Schwartz wrote, “CONGRATS MY FRIEND. SENDING LOVE AND GOOD VIBES.”

Schwarzenegger, for her part, has yet to post anything about her engagement on her own social media channels. Her most recent Instagram post, from Saturday, supports her mom Maria Shriver’s newest book, and on Sunday morning she shared a photo of a rainbow and pink clouds over a row of houses on her Instagram Story, adding a bouncing rainbow GIF but no caption.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first reported to be dating in June, after they were spotted having a picnic together in Santa Barbara on Father’s Day. They’d reportedly begun seeing each other about two months before that, though, after being introduced by Shriver. In the 10 or so months since, the pair have been spotted going on regular dinner dates, running errands, and attending church services together, and in September they invited their friends and family, including Pratt’s brother, Cully, to Napa Valley for a wine-filled getaway.

They’ve also spent time with each other’s families: Schwarzenegger’s dad, Arnold, joined them for breakfast in November, and her brother Patrick brought Pratt to an L.A. Clippers game in December. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger tagged along as Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris , took their 6-year-old son, Jack, trick-or-treating on Halloween.

News of Pratt’s engagement comes only a few weeks after he and Faris, who announced their separation in August 2017, finalized their divorce, which reportedly requires them to live within five miles of each other until Jack has completed sixth grade. Faris has also moved on, with the cinematographer Michael Barrett, and recently spoke about the efforts she and Pratt have made to make their split as amicable as possible. “Chris and I work really hard ’cause we have Jack—that is sort of the long-game idea, making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy,” she said on an episode of her Unqualified podcast last week. “We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it is—it’s like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness?”

She continued, “I do want to reiterate though, that I fucking acknowledge—we all do, everyone acknowledges—that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human.… But the long game is just the worst, being the bigger person. It just is. It fucking sucks—until, then what happens though, is that everyone’s happy.”

