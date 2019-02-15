After more than three on-and-off years together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are maybe, probably, most likely engaged. Early Friday morning, they both shared the same photo on Instagram: a close-up selfie of just their left eyes, a plethora of red heart-shaped balloons on the ceiling behind them, and what appears to be an engagement ring on Perry's left hand.

"Lifetimes," Bloom captioned his (slightly more heavily filtered) version of the photo. Perry, meanwhile, went with, "full bloom," which could either be a reference to her maybe-fiancé's last name or to her flower-shaped engagement ring. The stunning nontraditional ring features a large oval-shaped magenta jewel surrounded by eight smaller round diamonds, all set on a thin gold band.

Though neither Bloom nor Perry has outright confirmed that Bloom popped the question on Valentine's Day, or that the ring is indeed of the engagement variety, People reports that earlier on Thursday, Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, had shared several photos from her daughter's engagement party on Facebook. "Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!!" Hudson reportedly captioned the photo set, though the post has since been removed or hidden.

Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34, were first rumored to be dating in early 2016, when they were spotted having a flirty dance-off at a Golden Globes after-party, though it wasn't until several months later, in May 2016, that they went Instagram official. That debut was soon followed, of course, by the nude paddleboarding pics seen round the world. Though they briefly broke up in early 2017, they were back together by the fall, and spent 2018 walking red carpets and traveling around the world together, looking very much back in love.

Earlier this month, Perry discussed the prospect of getting remarried, and how she's grown since her 14-month marriage to Russell Brand in 2010. "It's easy to be single and not to be called out on your stuff, living your awesome single life thinking you're the greatest, and the best, and doing anything you want. But then when you get in a partnership, you guys are there to teach each other lessons," she told Paper magazine. "I'm very pragmatic and logistical, and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

