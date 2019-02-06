PDA Week

27 Alternative Engagement Rings to Buy Now

Choosing a ring to express your eternal love can be daunting, especially if "the one" happens to be the untraditional type or want something other than a classic solitaire or diamond band style engagement ring. The possibilities are endless: Propose with a ruby, emerald, or padparadscha sapphire à la Princess Eugenie, or opt for a delicate ring with a minimalistic diamond accent. To go the fully non-traditional route, forego a ring altogether and propose with a watch—specifically, a fully diamond-covered Panthère de Cartier, or schedule an appointment to tattoo a heart, date, or name on your left hand. Shop below to find a piece as unique as your love with any one of these alternative engagement rings. Whatever you choose, in the end it’s not about the ring. Seriously, Sebastian Bear-McClard first proposed to Emily Ratajkowski with a paperclip, and they seem to be true relationship goals.
Tiffany &amp; Co.
Tiffany & Co.

Featuring a diamond pavé band and a central emerald-cut ruby, this ring is romantic and beautiful.

Buy now: Tiffany Novo Horizon ring, $2.250. tiffany.com

Chanel

Chanel’s classic quilted motif is enhanced with diamonds on this “I do” worthy ring.

Buy now: Chanel Coco Crush ring, $7,300. chanel.com

Foundrae

A love note to wear on your finger and remind you of yours truly.

Buy now: Foundrae “If Not Now Then When” baguette band, $2,995. foundrae.com

Ame Signature

This architectural style highlights the central diamond in a unique and modern way.

Buy now: Ame Signature Angle ring, $4,950. ame.jewelry

Ashley Zhang

With a central diamond link, this beautiful ring can symbolize an eternal connection.

Buy now: Ashley Zhang diamond link ring, $785. ashleyzhangjewelry.com

Repossi

When worn, these diamonds appear to magically float on your finger.

Buy now: Repossi Serti sur vide ring, price by request, repossi.com

Beladora

This vintage diamond ring is set in a wooden band making it truly unique.

Buy now: Beladora frosted diamond ring with wood accent, $7,500. beladora.com

Pomellato

A classic solitaire with a unique pavé base makes this beautiful piece feel one of a kind.

Buy now: Pomellato Nudo ring, $5,700. pomellato.com

Azlee

This beautiful emerald and diamond ring is a classic with an edge.

Buy now: Azlee emerald & baguette diamond ring, $2,800. azleejewelry.com

Jemma Wynne

This solitaire ring set on a chain-link gold band adds a perfectly unique touch to a classic style.

Buy now: Jemma Wynne toujours pear diamond stacking ring, $2,100. twistonline.com

Kat Kim

This wrap-around style ring features a perfectly placed diamond.

Buy now: Kat Kim crescendo pin ring, $1,240. katkimfinejewelry.com

Ilene Joy

This pearl and diamond ring makes a very chic statement.

Buy now: Ilene Joy baroque pearl inlay ring, $7,010. ilenejoy.com

Luisa Alexander

Say yes to eternity with this ruby eternity band.

Buy now: Luisa Alexander ruby eternity band, $1,760. luisaalexander.com

Kendra Scott

This delicate band ring is perfect for everyone.

Buy now: Kendra Scott Michelle band ring, $300. kendrascott.com

Irene Neuwirth

This beautiful ring features a combination of sapphires and a pink tourmaline central stone.

Buy now: Irene Neuwirth one of a kind pink tourmaline and sapphire tennis ring, $3,080. ireneneuwirth.com

Mindi Mond

With a heart, oval and rectangular diamonds, this cigar band ring is unique and beautiful.

Buy now: Mindi Mond fancy cut cigar band, $6,600. mindimondny.com

J. Hannah

A diamond signet ring makes an effortlessly chic statement.

Buy now: J. Hannah demi signet ring, $965. jhannahjewelry.com

Jennie Kwon

This delicate diamond ring is the perfect starter piece that also looks amazing layered with additional rings or worn on its own.

Buy now: Jennie Kwon 3 round diamond baguette equilibrium ring, $1,098. jenniekwondesigns.com

Laura Lee

With seven champagne diamonds, this gold band ring is truly stunning.

Buy now: Laura Lee Jewellery deco band ring, $4,595. lauraleejewellery.com

Mortiz Glik

Loose diamonds float inside a sapphire dome, creating a playful ring that is sure to attract compliments.

Buy now: Mortiz Glik white diamond shaker dome ring, $4,040. ylang23.com

Polly Wales

With diamonds and rainbow gemstones, this ring is truly one of a kind.

Buy now: Polly Wales rainbow confetti ring, $6,160. pollywales.com

Nina Runsdorf

The flip ring is a perfect layering piece, why not propose with two or three?

Buy now: Nina Runsdorf emerald flip ring, $12,600. lyst.com

Roberto Coin

Two solitaire bands are certainly better than one on this double row diamond band.

Buy now: Roberto Coin 2 row ring with diamonds, $2,400. us.robertocoin.com

Selim Mouzannar

This ring feels like a vintage treasure with a beautiful tanzanite base and exquisite diamond detailing.

Buy now: Selim Mouzannar mille et une nuits ring, $3,920. selimmouzannar.com

Single Stone

Brown diamonds feel more unique than white and are just as beautiful, especially on this emerald cut ring with baguette accent details.

Buy now: Single Stone Caroline brown diamond emerald cut ring, $15,600. singlestone.com

Spinelli

A classic Spinelli ring, with a few more diamonds, makes the perfect engagement ring.

Buy now: Spinelli Amor ring, price by request, spinellikilcollin.com

Cartier

For a truly unique proposal, a diamond watch will never disappoint.

Buy now: Cartier Panthere de Cartier diamond watch, $81,000. cartier.com

