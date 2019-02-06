27 Alternative Engagement Rings to Buy Now

Featuring a diamond pavé band and a central emerald-cut ruby, this ring is romantic and beautiful.
Buy now: Tiffany Novo Horizon ring, $2.250. tiffany.com
Chanel’s classic quilted motif is enhanced with diamonds on this “I do” worthy ring.
Buy now: Chanel Coco Crush ring, $7,300. chanel.com
A love note to wear on your finger and remind you of yours truly.
Buy now: Foundrae “If Not Now Then When” baguette band, $2,995. foundrae.com
This architectural style highlights the central diamond in a unique and modern way.
Buy now: Ame Signature Angle ring, $4,950. ame.jewelry
With a central diamond link, this beautiful ring can symbolize an eternal connection.
Buy now: Ashley Zhang diamond link ring, $785. ashleyzhangjewelry.com
When worn, these diamonds appear to magically float on your finger.
Buy now: Repossi Serti sur vide ring, price by request, repossi.com
This vintage diamond ring is set in a wooden band making it truly unique.
Buy now: Beladora frosted diamond ring with wood accent, $7,500. beladora.com
A classic solitaire with a unique pavé base makes this beautiful piece feel one of a kind.
Buy now: Pomellato Nudo ring, $5,700. pomellato.com
This beautiful emerald and diamond ring is a classic with an edge.
Buy now: Azlee emerald & baguette diamond ring, $2,800. azleejewelry.com
This solitaire ring set on a chain-link gold band adds a perfectly unique touch to a classic style.
Buy now: Jemma Wynne toujours pear diamond stacking ring, $2,100. twistonline.com
This wrap-around style ring features a perfectly placed diamond.
Buy now: Kat Kim crescendo pin ring, $1,240. katkimfinejewelry.com
This pearl and diamond ring makes a very chic statement.
Buy now: Ilene Joy baroque pearl inlay ring, $7,010. ilenejoy.com
Say yes to eternity with this ruby eternity band.
Buy now: Luisa Alexander ruby eternity band, $1,760. luisaalexander.com
This delicate band ring is perfect for everyone.
Buy now: Kendra Scott Michelle band ring, $300. kendrascott.com
This beautiful ring features a combination of sapphires and a pink tourmaline central stone.
Buy now: Irene Neuwirth one of a kind pink tourmaline and sapphire tennis ring, $3,080. ireneneuwirth.com
With a heart, oval and rectangular diamonds, this cigar band ring is unique and beautiful.
Buy now: Mindi Mond fancy cut cigar band, $6,600. mindimondny.com
A diamond signet ring makes an effortlessly chic statement.
Buy now: J. Hannah demi signet ring, $965. jhannahjewelry.com
This delicate diamond ring is the perfect starter piece that also looks amazing layered with additional rings or worn on its own.
Buy now: Jennie Kwon 3 round diamond baguette equilibrium ring, $1,098. jenniekwondesigns.com
With seven champagne diamonds, this gold band ring is truly stunning.
Buy now: Laura Lee Jewellery deco band ring, $4,595. lauraleejewellery.com
Loose diamonds float inside a sapphire dome, creating a playful ring that is sure to attract compliments.
Buy now: Mortiz Glik white diamond shaker dome ring, $4,040. ylang23.com
With diamonds and rainbow gemstones, this ring is truly one of a kind.
Buy now: Polly Wales rainbow confetti ring, $6,160. pollywales.com
The flip ring is a perfect layering piece, why not propose with two or three?
Buy now: Nina Runsdorf emerald flip ring, $12,600. lyst.com
Two solitaire bands are certainly better than one on this double row diamond band.
Buy now: Roberto Coin 2 row ring with diamonds, $2,400. us.robertocoin.com
This ring feels like a vintage treasure with a beautiful tanzanite base and exquisite diamond detailing.
Buy now: Selim Mouzannar mille et une nuits ring, $3,920. selimmouzannar.com
Brown diamonds feel more unique than white and are just as beautiful, especially on this emerald cut ring with baguette accent details.
Buy now: Single Stone Caroline brown diamond emerald cut ring, $15,600. singlestone.com
A classic Spinelli ring, with a few more diamonds, makes the perfect engagement ring.
Buy now: Spinelli Amor ring, price by request, spinellikilcollin.com
For a truly unique proposal, a diamond watch will never disappoint.
Buy now: Cartier Panthere de Cartier diamond watch, $81,000. cartier.com
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.