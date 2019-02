27 Alternative Engagement Rings to Buy Now

Choosing a ring to express your eternal love can be daunting, especially if "the one" happens to be the untraditional type or want something other than a classic solitaire or diamond band style engagement ring. The possibilities are endless: Propose with a ruby, emerald, or padparadscha sapphire à la Princess Eugenie , or opt for a delicate ring with a minimalistic diamond accent. To go the fully non-traditional route, forego a ring altogether and propose with a watch—specifically, a fully diamond-covered Panthère de Cartier, or schedule an appointment to tattoo a heart , date, or name on your left hand. Shop below to find a piece as unique as your love with any one of these alternative engagement rings. Whatever you choose, in the end it’s not about the ring. Seriously, Sebastian Bear-McClard first proposed to Emily Ratajkowski with a paperclip , and they seem to be true relationship goals.