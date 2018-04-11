Emily Ratajkowski shocked the world (or at least the internet) when she announced that she married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in a courthouse ceremony after dating for just a few weeks. Now that it's been more than a month since the February 23 nuptials, the model is finally opening up about how the whole event went down. "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City], and he didn’t have a ring so I was like, 'mmm, nah,'" Ratajkowski told Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on The Tonight Show . "And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

Regarding the untraditional wedding, it came about after Ratajkowski realized she didn't have a dream wedding in mind. "I guess I didn’t really know what I always wanted to do [for a wedding ceremony], which is maybe why it was so untraditional," she said. "I wore a mustard yellow suit and a black hat, which was all part of my plan to not be noticed." (Sources later identified the monochromatic blazer and wide-leg pants to be a $200 steal from Zara.)

After the untraditional proposal and wedding, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard put a modern spin on their wedding bands. "We made our actual rings," she says, while showing off the yellow gold band. She went on to explain the 24-hour waiting policy of New York's City Hall ("They don't want you to do the Vegas thing"), and how after applying for a license the couple walked to a store in Chinatown and purchased an ounce of gold with the intention of melting it into their bands. "They were supposed to be temporary rings, but now I'm very attached and I don't want to get rid of it," the actress said. "I just feel like after making it yourself, could it be more personal? I mean, really."

