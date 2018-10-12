Bright and early on Friday morning, Princess Eugenie of York married her longtime partner Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle—the same venue where Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry just a few months ago. While it's hard to imagine any ceremony being as eventful as the latter's, today's royal wedding 2.0 came close, delivering on the reported promise that it would be much, much bigger that its predecessor—in part because Princess Eugenie's position as ninth in line for the throne required her to delay her ceremony for her cousin. (Not that the pair seem to harbor any hard feelings: both couples in fact moved next door to each other this past May.) Catch up on everything that went down this morning while you were still sleeping, here.

Princess Eugenie proudly showed off her surgery scars.

The Princess underwent extensive surgery after being diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12, and has raised awareness about the condition ever since. (In fact, the very first post she made on her Instagram account, which she created earlier this year, was a video of herself giving a motivational speech, beginning with the fact that she two 12-inch metal rods in her back.) While her wedding gown, designed by Peter Pilotto, was long-sleeved, it also had an open back, suggesting the Princess intended for her scars to be visible , as she'd promised they would be in a pre-wedding interview. She also invited representatives from the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where she had her surgery, to the wedding.

Pinterest Princess Eugenie on her wedding day, wearing a Peter Pilotto gown that showed off the scars from her scoliosis surgery. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Clooneys and the Beckhams didn't come through.

Nor did Elton John, though there were certainly enough celebs present to make up for their absences.

Surprise guests abounded.

Along with the 1,200 members of the public who won the ballot to join the audience, a notable number of the 850 wedding guests was made up of not just official royals, but celebrity royals, including Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell, too—a true credit to the Princess's reputation as a socialite. Delevingne's presence was unmissable, thanks to her extremely dapper (and dress code-defying ) ensemble of a top hat and tuxedo, accessorized by a surprisingly rather elegant toothpick.

Moss brought a stand-out accessory of her own: her newly 16-year-old daughter, Lila Moss , who stepped into the limelight for the second time this month, following last week's announcement that she's now the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty .

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exes all matched.

It looks like Prince Harry may have a type. Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, who also attended his wedding to Meghan Markle, not only both turned up to the ceremony, but both did so wearing navy —aka the same color as Markle.

Pippa Middleton showed off her baby bump.

Despite rumors that she could potentially go into labor this weekend, Pippa Middleton not only made it to the ceremony, but did so wearing heels

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a rare moment of PDA.

In the pews, no less! Not that the pair got anywhere near wild; they simply held hands . That may not sound like much, but it definitely stands out from the typically quite reserved couple's history.

The Queen subtly stole the show.

While Queen Elizabeth II picked a pale blue ensemble from her usually eye-catchingly bright wardrobe, she still managed to steal the show by lending Princess Eugenie, who's her granddaughter, her tiara, which featured several prominent emeralds.

Princess Beatrice played it safe with a headband.

Having just spoken out with her sister this past summer about how the backlash to the infamous hats they wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding reduced them both to tears , it's no surprise that this time around, Princess Beatrice kept things simple, opting not for a hat, but a headband. In contrast, plenty of others channeled her past looks and pulled out their most over-the-top fascinators, as well as standouts like a luxe newsboy cap.

Pinterest Poppy Delevingne and another guest attending Princess Eugenie's wedding. Getty Images

The ceremony included a reading of The Great Gatsby.

Even while hatless, Princess Beatrice still stood out by reading aloud an excerpt from F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 classic, which the wedding officiant later shared that the Princess was reading when she first met her future husband.

The 850 guests feasted on a five-tier wedding cake made of 400 eggs.

According to People , the London-based baker Sophie Cabot also used at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 33 pounds of organic self-rising flour, and four pounds of sugar to create the autumnal confection, which was embossed with the letters "E" and "J" in gold and adorned with ornamental ivy.

Pinterest Baker Sophie Cabot's cake for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, pictured in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. Matt Crossick/AFP/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell shamelessly broke the no-cell phone rule.

The supermodel shared not one, but two Instagram Stories from inside the ceremony, lest anyone missed out on the fact that she'd made it to Windsor.

Pinterest Naomi Campbell's Instagram Story from inside Princess Eugenie's wedding. Courtesy of @naomi

Cara Delevingne gleefully shared Amy Schumer 's fashion criticism.

Since guests reportedly had to forfeit their cell phones and cameras for the length of the wedding, it was only when it came to an end that they could report back from their day in Windsor. While catching up on the reactions to her ensemble, Delevingne did so by embracing her inner Kermit the Frog.

Pinterest Cara Delevingne's post-wedding Instagram Story. Courtesy of @caradelevingne

The bride and groom made their exit with a friend named Sir Basil.

After the ceremony, the couple headed straight for a carriage, joining horses by the names of Plymouth, Milford, Haven, Tyrone, Storm, Claudia, and, of course, Sir Basil.

