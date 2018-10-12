Kate Middleton and Prince William Held Hands at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a star-studded affair --with guests including royals like Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as fashion royals such as Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne--but all eyes were still on the original royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton . The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have people abuzz after they were seen holding hands while seated at St. George’s Chapel for the wedding service, according to Elle . It was a rare public display of affection for the duo, who are not often seen holding hands in public.

Apparently, there’s no actual etiquette or rule that prevents these two from touching one another in public, Beaumont Etiquette's founder and director Myka Meier explained to Elle . “There’s no protocol that tells them they can’t hug or kiss or touch,” she said. “There’s no rule book like that. Each senior member of the royal family is trusted to make the judgement calls of what’s appropriate and when. It’s all about being trusted to make those calls on their own.”

But if there’s ever a time to be affectionate, it’s at a wedding, right? The vows, the music, the romance in the air. Princess Eugenie’s nuptials were steeped in the tradition of the monarchy, so why not have Will and Kate add some modernity to the mix?

Eugenie, for her part, did what she could to update the affair, by excluding the word “obey” from her vows. “I Eugenie Victoria Helena take thee Jack Christopher Stamp to my wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God’s holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth,” she recited in front of the 850 guests that were in attendance. Her decision to forgo the word “obey” was a choice first initiated by Princess Diana, when she excluded the word from her vows to Prince Charles, the Evening Standard reports .

It looks like Middleton and Prince William tried to channel a bit of Diana’s rebellious spirit on this special occasion, as well.

