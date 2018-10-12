Royal Wedding 2.0

Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding: See What Everyone Wore, From Meghan Markle to Kate Moss

Just when you were finally starting to get over royal wedding fever, which infected basically the entire world when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, back in May, never fear: There is another royal wedding to fill the void. Today, Princess Eugenie of York married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle—yes, the same venue where Harry wed Meghan in May. And just like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack had plenty of A-list names coming out to celebrate their big day, including fellow royals like Prince William and, you know, the Queen, and fashion royals like Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss. Here, take a look at what everyone wore to the ceremony.
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Demi Moore arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Holly Valance arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Emma Joy Kitchener and Julian Fellowes arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Pixie Geldof and George Barnett arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Liv Tyler arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and husband Timothy Laurence attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Holly Branson arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Karoline Copping and Jimmy Carr arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Tamara Beckwith arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Ellie Goulding arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Chelsy Davy arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Naomi Campbell and Debbie von Bismarck arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Poppy Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

James Matthews and wife Pippa Middleton arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Cara Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

