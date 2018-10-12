Royal Wedding 2.0

The 13 Best Dressed Guests at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Including Cara Delevingne in a Tuxedo and Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

If there were ever an occasion to dress up, a royal wedding would be it. So, for Friday's celebration of the nuptials between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, royals and celebrities alike did just that. While the bride herself chose custom Peter Pilotto, her guests opted for a range of jewel tones and chic dresses to make it one very posh affair. Newly minted model Lila Moss attended alongside her mom Kate Moss in a pretty blush sundress, while Cara Delevingne made quite a statement in a full tuxedo. And as for your favorite royals? Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, interestingly enough, opted for designs by those who made their own royal wedding dress—Givenchy and Alexander McQueen, respectively. Here, take a look at the best dressed guests at today's royal wedding.
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Cara Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Pippa Middleton arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Poppy Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Ellie Goulding arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Liv Tyler arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Pixie Geldof arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Demi Moore arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

