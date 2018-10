If there were ever an occasion to dress up, a royal wedding would be it. So, for Friday's celebration of the nuptials between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, royals and celebrities alike did just that. While the bride herself chose custom Peter Pilotto , her guests opted for a range of jewel tones and chic dresses to make it one very posh affair. Newly minted model Lila Moss attended alongside her mom Kate Moss in a pretty blush sundress, while Cara Delevingne made quite a statement in a full tuxedo. And as for your favorite royals? Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, interestingly enough, opted for designs by those who made their own royal wedding dress—Givenchy and Alexander McQueen, respectively. Here, take a look at the best dressed guests at today's royal wedding.