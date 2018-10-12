Though Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have found subtle ways to subvert some royal traditions, they still largely adhere to the strict set of rules members of the royal family are supposed to follow in their day-to-day lives. Cara Delevingne , however, has no such qualms, even when attending one of the biggest, most formal events the royal family will host all year.

On Friday, October 12, the model and actress attended Princess Eugenie 's wedding to Jack Brooksbank , and, as Vanity Fair notes, wore pretty much the exact opposite of the event's set dress code.

Delevingne rolled up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday morning wearing a white button-down shirt, a gray necktie, a black waistcoat with knee-length tails, a black cummerbund, and black cropped pants, which she paired with a black top hat and pointy-toed black stiletto heels. In short, she was in "morning dress," which was, indeed, listed on the wedding's invitations , but is traditionally worn by male guests. The female guests, on the other hand, were asked to wear a "day dress with hat," as Kate Middleton, Kate Moss, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, and other women at the wedding did.

That said, if we're really splitting hairs here, the invitation didn't actually specify which dress code was for which members of the guest list; it merely read "Dress: Morning Coat/Day Dress with Hat," which could certainly be construed as a "take your pick" situation.

And if you're less confused about Delevingne's outfit, and wondering more about just how she ended up on the royal wedding's guest list, Vanity Fair also has the answer to that. Simply put, she and Princess Eugenie are longtime friends. Not only did the two famous Brits hang out at a London Fashion Week party in 2015, and Delevingne was also reportedly invited to Eugenie's 25th birthday party that same year. Case closed!