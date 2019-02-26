It's been almost seven years since Jennifer Lawrence was announced as the face of Dior , but her promotional appearances for the fashion house are no less noteworthy now. Her latest, at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show, was special for a reason other than just the clothes, though. While attending the Fall/Winter 2019 presentation, the actress showed off a new accessory: her engagement ring to art bro (and art dealer) Cooke Maroney.

The moment marked the first time Lawrence has offered a close-up look at her nearly blinding diamond ring from Maroney. The ring is minimal in design, other than the giant emerald-cut diamond that hangs off the platinum band. The stone isn't centered on the band, adding visual intrigue and a more modern take on a classic combination. Lawrence paired her engagement ring hand with a simple gold band on her pinky. As for the rest of her look, she wore a tailored A-line shirt dress with a black and gold belt, a pair of pointy-toed plaid heels and a pair of rhinestone-dotted sunglasses that gave the whole thing a fresh spin.

Pinterest Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Lawrence announced her engagement to Maroney, officially, at the beginning of February after fans and paparazzi spotted the same engagement ring on her hand. She was first seen wearing it while the pair were on a date in New York City at Raoul's. "It was a giant rock," as a witness noted at the time. "They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable.” Indeed, her appearance at PFW confirmed that.

Pinterest Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The engagement is the first for Lawrence, who was previously in relationships with Chris Martin, Nicholas Hoult, and, perhaps most famously, Darren Aonofsky who chose her as the lead for 2017's Mother! . Lawrence has opened up about marriage before, though, telling Vogue back in 2015, "I can't wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f-ck it up."

Pinterest Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Pinterest Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

As for what her own wedding will look like, don't get your hopes up that her bestie Emma Stone will be a bridesmaid. "Weddings rock, but... there needs to be a bridesmaids' union," as she told Vanity Fair in 2016. "It's horrendous... If I do ever get married, I don't think I will have bridesmaids. How can I rank my friends?" Never change, J. Law.