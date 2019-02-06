Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence . On Tuesday evening, it was revealed that the 28-year-old Oscar winner is engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney.

Speculation of the engagement sparked on Tuesday afternoon, after sources revealed to Page Six that the pair had been spotted at Raoul's in New York City, where the actress was flashing her new engagement ring and seemed to be celebrating good news. "It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” the source reported to Page Six . Later in the day, Lawrence's reps confirmed to E! News that the actress was indeed engaged.

Lawrence and Maroney, 34, were first spotted together in June 2018, after reportedly being introduced by the actress's best friend Laura Simpson. Since then, the couple have been spotted on several romantic dates in New York, thought they have yet to make a public appearance together.

Prior to Maroney, Lawrence most recently dated her Mother! director Darren Aonofsky. She was previously linked to musician Chris Martin, and dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult for four years before that. Maroney ,meanwhile, has kept a low=profile prior to dating the superstar.

No further details have been provided from the notoriously private (when it comes to her private life, at least) actress, so when it comes to the nuptials, plenty is still up for debate, including, perhaps most pressingly, whether or not Emma Stone will be a bridesmaid. Only time will tell.

Related: Jenny Slate and Sienna Miller Are Dating Art Bros Now, Just Like Jennifer Lawrence