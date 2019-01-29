What, you may ask, is an Art Bro ? You better start familiarizing yourself with the term, as Sienna Miller and Jenny Slate are making sure the trend isn't dying. Both have started out 2019 following in the footsteps of Art Bro–boyfriend pioneer Jennifer Lawrence, who paved the way for them last summer, when she began dating art dealer Cooke Maroney .

Chances are you don't recognize Maroney's name—which is exactly what makes him an Art Bro prototype. Maroney is well-connected and wealthy—or at least used to the trappings of wealth—but discreet, thereby less likely to attract headlines and paparazzi than his A-list bro competition. (See also: Caspar Jopling, an art-world scion at Sotheby's who's engaged to Ellie Goulding ; Vito Schnabel , curator, art dealer, and, as of last summer, boyfriend of Amber Heard; and Louis Eisner, an artist who's spent the past few months canoodling with Ashley Olsen .)

Somewhat surprisingly, all of those relationships have made it into the new year, which has already seen the Art Bro grow its ranks. Getting back to Sienna Miller , the tabloids have now familiarized themselves with the identity of one Lucas Zwirner , the 27-year-old son of the gallerist David Zwirner and editorial director of David Zwirner Books, an art-book imprint that just partnered with the publishing giant Simon & Schuster. (They were first linked in December, at Miller's ex Tom Sturridge's birthday party.) While 10 years apart in age, they seem to share quite a bit in common, like a lack of enthusiasm for Instagram and a passion for dog walking .

A little-known artist might seem like a departure for Slate , who last dated the Marvel superhero Captain America (aka Chris Evans), but such a relationship may actually be the logical next step for her. Last year, in the weeks after her breakup with Evans, Slate reflected on how she'd "never, ever thought to keep anything private because that’s not really what [she's] like"—something she came to reconsider after experiencing life in the tabloids.

Her choice in companion at Sundance this week, on the other hand, seems much less paparazzi-friendly; Ben Shattuck is decidedly not a Marvel star, but instead a still life painter who regularly exhibits in Massachusetts writes for publications like The Paris Review . (He has around 120 Twitter followers, compared to Evans's 10.4 million.)

