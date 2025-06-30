Glastonbury fashion has always walked the line between form and function—a balance Daisy Edgar-Jones nailed with ease over the weekend. The actor, attending the annual event with her boyfriend Ben Seed on Saturday, struck the perfect midpoint between elevated summer fashion and practical festival style.

Edgar-Jones started her look with an oatmeal maxi dress from Anemos. Yes, the halter neck piece is a staple of many summer wardrobes—but the actor’s version, from the minimal color to the free-spirited silhouette, was the perfect number to dance around the grounds in. On her arm, she wore a smattering of multicolored festival bracelets and carried a Gucci 1947 bag made of raffia and brown leather. But it was Edgar-Jones’s shoe choice—a pair of Hunter Chelsea boots—that brought things firmly into Glastonbury territory.

The ankle-length puddle shoe has long been a favorite of “Glasto” girls like Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller, due to its comfortable flat-sole and water-wicking abilities. (The festival, of course, is notoriously prone to rain). In theory, it might be out of the ordinary for most to pair a more formal dress with rain shoes like Edgar-Jones did here, but, considering the setting, it was rather apropos.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

On Friday, Edgar-Jones arrived at the festival wearing her trusty Hunter boots. Instead of a maxi dress, though, she paired her stompers with another long-time festival staple: denim cut-offs. The actor wore a pair of thigh-length Daisy Dukes (with a substantial amount of fringing) and a lace-trimmed camisole. She wore the same Gucci crossbody and, like her first outfit, styled her wellies with a pair of calf-length white socks.

BACKGRID

In years past, stars have gone all out with elaborate festival outfits, often prioritizing aesthetics without factoring in the logistics of an all-day concert. But things seem to be shifting, with many celebrities at Coachella this year preferring comfort-minded looks over festival excess. Glastonbury has always been more grounded on the fashion front—in many ways, it’s mainly about the music—so it’s no surprise to see Edgar-Jones continue that trend with her elevated festival pieces and go-to accessories.

In the fashion sense, Edgar-Jones’s Hunter boots were a prime example of the “wrong” shoe theory. But in Glastonbury terms, they were oh-so right.