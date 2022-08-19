Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend

On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.

Kylie is hardly alone in embracing denim as of late, but her take on the material stands apart. Celebs such as Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, and Tracee Ellis Ross have practically been competing in a giant jeans derby. (Those looking to follow suit can find our handy roundup of options here.)

It’s been a big month for Kylie and statement denim: She’s stepped out in a surprisingly affordable deconstructed Devised Antithetical miniskirt and further deconstructed Marine Serre dress in the material within the past two weeks.