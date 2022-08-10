Fashion delight Tracee Ellis Ross took a stroll through New York City on Tuesday, August, 10, wearing an indisputably large pair of pants and she looked extremely happy to be clad in the classic ‘90s denim cut. No wonder — she can really pull it off. The high-waisted and wide-legged jeans featured an inseam starting almost at the knee, and the slightly frayed cuffs swished over her white slides with a bow detail as she walked. Ross wore a yellow, black, and white Prada tank top emblazoned with the brand’s logo and a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses.

Ross styled the look with large gold bamboo earrings framing the word “juicy” that almost brushed her shoulders, and carried a small white messenger purse across her chest. She kept her makeup light and natural and had her hair slicked back into a bun. Ross flashed a bright smile as she swung her arms and passed by photographers.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Ross has been wearing a lot of Prada lately, and pairing sandals with high-end pieces. This past weekend she stepped out in Soho wearing Birkenstocks with a Prada open-knit crop top that was mostly disguised by an oversized black blazer, though the logo was still visible. She also wore black slacks, making the overall look more formal than her denim day wear.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Girlfriends icon’s newest project is the upcoming Daria spin-off, Jodie, in which Ross voices the titular character and serves as executive producer. The spin-off was originally slated to be a show, but it was recently announced its new format would be a film. Ross posted about her excitement on Instagram, writing that she was thrilled to share the “kick ass cast” for the upcoming release.

That cast includes Pamela Adlon, Dermot Mulroney, Zosia Mamet, and Kal Penn. According to Variety, the logline for Jodie reads, “Fresh from college graduation and full of ambition, Jodie heads to the big city for a prestigious internship at tech behemoth, Firstfinity.”