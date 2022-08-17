THE BIGGER THE BETTER

How to Wear This Summer’s Celeb-Favorite Denim

Ultra-wide-leg jeans have become a staple for Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Collage by Ashley Peña

This summer, wide-leg jeans have overtaken cutoff shorts as the warm-weather denim look of choice. And we’re not talking about the high-and-tight-waisted, sailor-inspired silhouettes of the 2010s. What feels fresh today is a lower rise that’s cut baggy all the way down the leg. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence rocking a perfectly faded pair by The Row, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepping out in coordinating baggy looks, and Tracee Ellis Ross looking the picture of laid-back elegance in a stone-washed situation with a slight drop crotch.

While we love the simplicity of a medium wash with minimal detailing, some of our favorite pairs this season turn up the volume with sparkly embellishments, cargo pockets, or unconventional fastenings. The loose look is surprisingly versatile: it plays well with slim T-shirts, tucked-in tanks and tailored blouses—and as the weather cools off this fall, try a cropped knit a la Gigi Hadid. We have a feeling this trend is just picking up—browse all of our picks below to ride the wave.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Elevated Sparkle

Eytys Benz Galaxy Jeans
$430
Eytys

Faded Dream

Rhude Blue Wide-Leg Jeans
$485
SSENSE

Distressed to Impress

Balenciaga Distressed Baggy Twill Jeans
$1,290
Neiman Marcus

Drawstring Casual

Diesel Blue Ark-SP Jeans
$400
SSENSE

Loose and Easy

Rag & Bone Blue Miramar Trousers
$0
SSENSE

Crisp and Proper

Paris Georgia Black & White Cocoon Jeans
$180
$530
SSENSE

The Ultimate Collab

No Sesso x Levi's Unisex Zip Accent Baggy Flare Jeans
$320
Nordstrom

A Forever Staple

The Row Blue Wide Leg Egli Jeans
$790
SSENSE

Neutral for All Seasons

Red Valentino Beige Wide Leg Jeans
$144
$450
SSENSE

Emphasis on Pockets

Serapis Gray Let The Sea Resound And All That Is In It: Part 2 (Hippocampus) Jeans
$277
$495
SSENSE

Patchwork Perfection

Marques Almeida Blue Wide Jeans
$159
$530
SSENSE

Unexpected Details

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Blue Thistle Jeans
$572
$795
SSENSE

Extra, Extra Long

MM6 Maison Margiela Off-White Oversized Jeans
$344
$465
SSENSE

The New Cargo

Amiri Wide-Leg Denim Cargo Pants
$790
Neiman Marcus

An Embellished Vision

Dolce & Gabbana Gem Embellished Coated Wide-Leg Jeans
$3,595
Neiman Marcus

Perfectly Pleated

Denimist Blair Pleated Wide-Leg Jeans
$265
Neiman Marcus