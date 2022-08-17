How to Wear This Summer’s Celeb-Favorite Denim
Ultra-wide-leg jeans have become a staple for Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
This summer, wide-leg jeans have overtaken cutoff shorts as the warm-weather denim look of choice. And we’re not talking about the high-and-tight-waisted, sailor-inspired silhouettes of the 2010s. What feels fresh today is a lower rise that’s cut baggy all the way down the leg. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence rocking a perfectly faded pair by The Row, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepping out in coordinating baggy looks, and Tracee Ellis Ross looking the picture of laid-back elegance in a stone-washed situation with a slight drop crotch.
While we love the simplicity of a medium wash with minimal detailing, some of our favorite pairs this season turn up the volume with sparkly embellishments, cargo pockets, or unconventional fastenings. The loose look is surprisingly versatile: it plays well with slim T-shirts, tucked-in tanks and tailored blouses—and as the weather cools off this fall, try a cropped knit a la Gigi Hadid. We have a feeling this trend is just picking up—browse all of our picks below to ride the wave.
