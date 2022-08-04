Gigi Hadid Makes the Case For Sweater Vests in the Summer

Before trend setters like Gigi Hadid came along, the phrase “summer knits” may have seemed like a non sequitur. But the model has spent the past year or so proving that knitwear can in fact be suitable for the heat. Typically, it takes the form of bikinis, cutout dresses, and bucket hats. But since Wednesday felt like a rare non 90-degree day in New York City, Hadid seized her chance to showcase her take on a fall and wintertime classic: the sweater vest. It’ll come as no surprise that the one she chose doesn’t look like anything you’d find in your grandpa’s wardrobe. She went with a cropped polo that combined a checkered pattern with stripes of sequins and stretched only about as far down her torso as her platinum blonde hair.

You may want to keep this look in mind come autumn, especially seeing as it may even be possible to recreate with a simple trip to a thrift store. Hadid rounded out the ensemble with a pair of ripped high-waisted jeans and classic Converse sneakers. She wore a brown bucket hat and teeny white tote accented with a brightly colored string of beads to finish off the look.

Gigi Hadid is seen walking in Soho, New York City on August 3, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is seen walking in Soho, New York City on August 3, 2022. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images

Hadid seems to have been spending a bit less time on the family farm in Pennsylvania where she’s been raising her daughter Khai as of late. She recently stepped out in London wearing another bold look: a crystal-covered Self-Portrait dress in a distinctive shade of lime green.