While all of her colleagues, friends, and acquaintances are diving into the Barbiecore trend head first, covering themselves in hot pink. Gigi Hadid is here to champion a different, yet just as bright hue. On Wednesday night, the model stepped out in a lime green dress, and while the thought of that may raise some eyebrows, of course, she pulled it off.

Hadid sported the color at a party celebrating Self-Portrait and British Vogue at the famed Chiltern Firehouse in London. Fittingly, the look Hadid wore to the event was entirely from the London-based brand, a crystal-covered, long-sleeved midi dress with padded shoulders. Hadid then went all in on the color scheme, adding metallic green strappy heels and Self-Portrait’s first-ever bag, the Bow mini in, you guessed it, green.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this look may be Michelle Visage’s nightmare fuel, we’re so into the unexpected color, and Hadid’s full dedication to it. While at the event, Hadid posed with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, as well as Self-Portrait’s founder and creative director, Han Chong. They were also joined by other famous faces like Harris Reed, Chet Lo, Devon Ross, and Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Enninful, Hadid, and Chong at the event. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

