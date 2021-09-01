Glimpses of Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, have been few and far between—rare enough, in fact, that it’s easy to forget that she was born almost a full year ago. The supermodel reminded her followers as much on Tuesday by sneaking a few photos of the 11-month-old into a carousel documenting life on the idyllic family farm, which has been Khai’s home since birth. While Hadid has previously posted photos of Khai wearing Versace, it appears that her everyday wardrobe is much more casual; one photo features her looking like a petite lil’ farmhand in overalls, just like she did earlier this year when matching her mom in Isabel Marant.

For Hadid, dressing down has long been part of the farm’s allure. “In terms of getting to know and how to fulfill yourself, and learning how to find strength,” she once told W, “I’ve really learned that for me, that’s going to the farm and kind of shutting off and not putting on hair and makeup and not worrying about that kind of stuff.” The rural Pennsylvania enclave has also been an oasis for Hadid’s sister Bella, who’s described the family routine there as “really just chill[ing] all day.”

Courtesy of @gigihadid

Courtesy of @gigihadid

Khai has so far only popped up on members of the Hadid family’s Instagrams, and her mom is hoping to keep it that way. To the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media,” she wrote in a post titled “a letter from a Mamma” earlier this summer. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”