Gigi Hadid's Baby Is 7 Months Old And Already Wearing Versace

If it feels like we’ve just endured the longest winter in history, you’re not alone. Now that spring has arrived and COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available, everyone is trying to enjoy the blooming plants outside and wear their finest clothes that have been stuck in a closet for the last year (yes, even cargo pants). Gigi Hadid’s baby girl Khai isn’t even a year old, but she’s already decked out in full Versace kidwear — she’s wearing a cherry red velour athleisure suit, topped off with the tiniest Doc Martens boots, and like any cute baby, she’s playing with her shoelaces. Our hearts are beaming!

Hadid also shared some photos from life on the family farm. The Hadids have a compound in rural Pennsylvania where they raise horses and goats, and “really just chill all day,” in the words of Bella. The scenery looks stunning — in Hadid’s photos, the trees on the farm are blooming in gorgeous shades of pink, lavender, and yellow; it couldn’t be a more picturesque setting for Khai to grow up. It’s also a reminder that, even though this past year has been full of heartache, loneliness, and pain, there is still beauty and new life. Khai was born during the pandemic, but she’ll grow up in a world where, hopefully, we will apply the lessons we learned through this time.