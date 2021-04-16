ADD TO CART

Cargo Pants Are Spring’s Most Unexpected Trend

Photo by Steven Klein; Styled by Edward Enninful.

There’s an infamous image of Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt that lives rent free in our heads. It’s the early aughts, and they’re both donning cargo pants: Jen’s are a burnt orange, cropped version; Brad’s are classic army green with a slouchier silhouette. While often derided as a late ‘90s/early 2000s relic or associated with your dad’s favorite hiking outfit, a cargo pant is really the perfect springtime fashion staple. They’re great for when the weather is still cool enough that you need something with oomph on the bottom, but warm enough to want a lighter top like a casual tank or tee. This season, you’ll find burlier cargo interpretations that feel true to the style’s utilitarian roots, as well as more nuanced versions in pink silk, chambray, or tie-dye. Whatever look you’re going for—retro-minimalist, workwear chic or easy breezy—there are plenty of chic, versatile options to try on. Here, some of our favorites from around the internet.

Wasted Collective cargo pant
$225
Wasted Collective

These indigo cargo pants from Wasted collective are crafted responsibly from repurposed surplus and workwear.

Deveaux pant
$795
Net-A-Porter

For an effortless utilitarian feel, these beige pants from Deveaux are the way to go.

R13 cargo pant
$495
R13

Embrace the style’s military roots in this camo version from R13.

Thebe Magugu cargo pants
$384
Farfetch

This high-waisted, ruby red Thebe Magugu pair are a bold take on the trend.

Everlane pant
$75
Everlane

Everlane’s military-inspired pants with patch pockets are the closet basic you never knew you needed.

Loewe trousers
$890
Loewe

Lighten up the trend with this pair of chambray trousers from Loewe.

Zara cargo pants
$30
Zara

Add a pop of color in this orange pair.

AKARMY cargo pants
$40
Amazon

Stand at attention in this surprisingly chic Amazon pair.

Lee Matthews cargo trousers
$420
Matches Fashion

Unexpected details like double pleats, large pockets, and a D-ring belt make these Lee Matthews cargo trousers feel unique.

Supervsn Studios pants
$228
Supervsn Studios

Take on all the colors of the rainbow in these individually tie dyed work pants from Supervsn Studios.

Prada cargo trousers
$825
Matches Fashion

Prada’s modern approach to a utilitarian cargo pant is done in the chicest way possible in tailored wool crepe.

JW Anderson cargo shorts
$780
JW Anderson

These bubblegum pink cargo shorts from JW Anderson are the perfect pretty addition to some otherwise more masculine takes.