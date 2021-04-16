Cargo Pants Are Spring’s Most Unexpected Trend

There’s an infamous image of Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt that lives rent free in our heads. It’s the early aughts, and they’re both donning cargo pants: Jen’s are a burnt orange, cropped version; Brad’s are classic army green with a slouchier silhouette. While often derided as a late ‘90s/early 2000s relic or associated with your dad’s favorite hiking outfit, a cargo pant is really the perfect springtime fashion staple. They’re great for when the weather is still cool enough that you need something with oomph on the bottom, but warm enough to want a lighter top like a casual tank or tee. This season, you’ll find burlier cargo interpretations that feel true to the style’s utilitarian roots, as well as more nuanced versions in pink silk, chambray, or tie-dye. Whatever look you’re going for—retro-minimalist, workwear chic or easy breezy—there are plenty of chic, versatile options to try on. Here, some of our favorites from around the internet.