As the weather warms up and a sense of normalcy feels tantalizingly close, it might be time to reevaluate your day-to-day wardrobe. Say goodbye to those sweatpants and slip into something a little bit more exciting, like a pair of 1990s-inspired leather trousers, the perfect pair of lived-in jeans or a sporty pair of track shorts with a cardigan. For those in need of some inspiration, the W fashion team has rounded up some of their favorite trends—organized, very conveniently, by outfit—from the Spring 2021 runways.

Track and Field

Sportswear-inspired staples were a major trend from the Spring 2021 runways. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always appreciated a good elastic-waist pant, but something about these gym class classics being translated into a high fashion makes them extra fun. These are the pieces I’m looking most forward to wearing this season—Astroturf not included. - Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

A Bare Midriff

I love the juxtaposition of a dainty crop top paired with a boyfriend jean, pleated trousers, or a leather pant. We saw similar pairings of this fresh play on proportions sprinkled all over the Spring 2021 runways in the form of bralettes with track pants and halter tops with low rise skirts. As the temperatures warm up, why not try it out? - Laura Jackson, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Low-Slung Skirts

As a lifelong pants devotee—my mother still laments the time I refused to wear a dress to a figure skating recital when I was ten—a low-slung skirt feels like a big style departure. But I love the cool, unfussy nature of the skirts we saw on the runways for spring. And after months wearing my sweatpants inside, I'm ready for a big change! - Christina Holevas, Senior Accessories Editor

Straight Leather Trousers

When people think of ‘90s fashion, they often think grunge—Nirvana and Courtney Love, of plaid button downs, and of a plethora of leather. This season’s take on the decade is more elegant, shining a spotlight on the leather trouser. We saw great takes at Givenchy, Peter Do, and Y/Project, all of whom paired the tough look with a simple tank or tee. - Nora Milch, Fashion Director

Lived-In Denim

We all have that one pair of jeans that we practically live in—and they look even better for it. This season, designers explored their own versions of worn-in denim, proving that this icon of American style isn’t going anywhere. - Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

Optical Illusions

Many of the patterns on the Spring 2021 runways looked like a little trippy—like a grown-up version of those Magic Eye books. Try a low-key take on the trend with this look. - Allia Alliata di Montereale, Special Projects Editor

Monochrome

I am and always have been an avid monochrome enthusiast. Thankfully, this season has offered me the validation I’ve been longing for. From Hermès to Max Mara, Prada and more, monochromatic looks ruled the runway. Matching has never been easier—or more chic. - Julia McClatchy, Assistant to the Editor in Chief

1960s Retro

When I think of ’60s fashion, one person comes to mind: Pierre Cardin. He was a true pioneer who experimented with print, textures and silhouettes. A lot of designers must have also had Cardin on the mind this season, since we saw a riot of micro minis, school girl silhouettes, structured coats and pops of color on the runways. - Amanda Pagan, Fashion Assistant