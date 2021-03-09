ADD TO CART

Eight Spring Fashion Trends to Get Excited About

by W Staff
As the weather warms up and a sense of normalcy feels tantalizingly close, it might be time to reevaluate your day-to-day wardrobe. Say goodbye to those sweatpants and slip into something a little bit more exciting, like a pair of 1990s-inspired leather trousers, the perfect pair of lived-in jeans or a sporty pair of track shorts with a cardigan. For those in need of some inspiration, the W fashion team has rounded up some of their favorite trends—organized, very conveniently, by outfit—from the Spring 2021 runways.

Track and Field

Sportswear-inspired staples were a major trend from the Spring 2021 runways. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always appreciated a good elastic-waist pant, but something about these gym class classics being translated into a high fashion makes them extra fun. These are the pieces I’m looking most forward to wearing this season—Astroturf not included. - Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

Everlane Cashmere Polo
$128
Everlane

This cashmere polo from Everlane is the perfect compliment to a structured short or a track pant.

Prada Shorts
$835
Prada

Prada’s nylon shorts are the epitome of sporty perfection. Pair them with a sports bra or your favorite cardigan.

Adidas X Wales Bonner Samba Trainers
$180
Matches Fashion

These Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers are all I am dreaming about putting on my feet this spring.

Tabio Crew Socks
$16
Tabio

The perfect sock to tie the whole thing together.

A Bare Midriff

I love the juxtaposition of a dainty crop top paired with a boyfriend jean, pleated trousers, or a leather pant. We saw similar pairings of this fresh play on proportions sprinkled all over the Spring 2021 runways in the form of bralettes with track pants and halter tops with low rise skirts. As the temperatures warm up, why not try it out? - Laura Jackson, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Jacquemus Cropped Shirt
$450
Mode Operandi

Your trusty, crisp button down, but with a sultry open back and dainty ties.

Commission Trousers
$307
Farfetch

These high waisted, faux leather pants from Commission are the perfect balancing act.

Bottega Veneta Chain Earrings
$890
Matches Fashion

Keep to the minimal ‘90s vibe going with these Bottega Veneta silver chain earrings.

Converse Sneakers
$80
Converse

Finish the look off with the white 1970 Chuck from Converse.

Low-Slung Skirts

As a lifelong pants devotee—my mother still laments the time I refused to wear a dress to a figure skating recital when I was ten—a low-slung skirt feels like a big style departure. But I love the cool, unfussy nature of the skirts we saw on the runways for spring. And after months wearing my sweatpants inside, I'm ready for a big change! - Christina Holevas, Senior Accessories Editor

The Row Wrap Skirt
$2,212
Farfetch

When in doubt, turn to The Row for easy basics that are as luxe as they are comfortable.

Lisa Yang Cashmere Cardigan
$300
Matches Fashion

I like the idea of wearing this trend with a cardigan. I’ll leave the bottom a little bit undone to show a little bit of skin.

Emme Parsons Sandals
$450
Matches Fashion

You can’t go wrong with a pair of sandals from the ever-chic Emme Parsons.

Chantelle Cami
$40
Farfetch

Keep it classic with a simple black camisole for layering.

Lemaire Brown Small Croissant Bag
$1,075
Ssense

I’ll top things off with a sling bag, to take this look into 2021.

Straight Leather Trousers

When people think of ‘90s fashion, they often think grunge—Nirvana and Courtney Love, of plaid button downs, and of a plethora of leather. This season’s take on the decade is more elegant, shining a spotlight on the leather trouser. We saw great takes at Givenchy, Peter Do, and Y/Project, all of whom paired the tough look with a simple tank or tee. - Nora Milch, Fashion Director

Everlane Cutaway Tank
$18
Everlane

The perfect, minimal tank top for this look comes from Everlane. The red is a nice departure from your standard black or white.

Agolde Leather Pants
$300
Net-a-Porter

This recycled leather-blend pant from Agolde is just the right amount of retro, and the high waist is the perfect complement for any type of top.

Elsa Peretti Cabochon Ring
$600
Tiffany & Co.

Add an extra dose of ‘90s sophistication with this smoky quartz ring from Elsa Peretti.

Adidas + Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
$180
Net-a-Porter

For an effortless element of cool, polish of the look with these suede sneakers from Adidas’ collaboration with Wales Bonner.

Lived-In Denim

We all have that one pair of jeans that we practically live in—and they look even better for it. This season, designers explored their own versions of worn-in denim, proving that this icon of American style isn’t going anywhere. - Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

Erdem Romi Cropped Top
$840
Erdem

A moody floral crop top hits the right note for spring.

Everlane Straight Jean
$78
Everlane

The perfect mid-wash jean that hugs you exactly where you want to be hugged, with a slight crop at the ankle so you can catch a little vitamin D.

APC Charlie Cap
$125
APC

A casual baseball cap can help balance out any look.

Acne Studios Slip-on Sneakers
$380
Acne Studios

When it comes to sneakers, comfort is key and practicality is crucial—but never at the expense of style.

Optical Illusions

Many of the patterns on the Spring 2021 runways looked like a little trippy—like a grown-up version of those Magic Eye books. Try a low-key take on the trend with this look. - Allia Alliata di Montereale, Special Projects Editor

Marine Serre Top
$273
My Theresa

This psychadelic salamander print is a playful addition to any wardrobe. Wear it on its own or layer it under a sweater vest or dress.

Jean Paul Gaultier Pre-owned skirt
$311
Farfetch

This timeless belted black wool skirt can easily be dressed up or down.

Proenza Schouler Faux Leather Boots
$700
My Theresa

I didn’t think I needed another pair of black boots until I saw these. I like how flat and stretchy they are—you can wear them all day then into the night.

Monochrome

I am and always have been an avid monochrome enthusiast. Thankfully, this season has offered me the validation I’ve been longing for. From Hermès to Max Mara, Prada and more, monochromatic looks ruled the runway. Matching has never been easier—or more chic. - Julia McClatchy, Assistant to the Editor in Chief

Prada Cable Knit Cardigan
$1,100
Farfetch

This mohair-wool blend cardigan is cozy, colorful and chic.

Bottega Veneta Trousers
$1,050
Matches Fashion

These red Bottega trousers are a must have. Pair them with your favorite red top or a plain white tee and you, too, can rule the runway.

Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau
$25,100
Louis Vuitton

1905 Inspired and perfectly petite, this precious Louis Vuitton bag is a dream.

Gucci Sylvie Leather Sandals
$730
My Theresa

This sandal, with its golden chain detail, is sure to be in every Gucci girl’s shopping bag.

1960s Retro

When I think of ’60s fashion, one person comes to mind: Pierre Cardin. He was a true pioneer who experimented with print, textures and silhouettes. A lot of designers must have also had Cardin on the mind this season, since we saw a riot of micro minis, school girl silhouettes, structured coats and pops of color on the runways. - Amanda Pagan, Fashion Assistant

APC Mini Skirt
$135
APC

Micro minis made a major appearance on the spring runways. This denim skirt feels cool, modern and functional.

Nodaletto Shoes
€690
Nodaleto

Pair this mini with the perfect patent platform Nodaletto shoes.

Prada knitted polo shirt
$1,300
Farfetch

I love this slightly preppy knitted sweater.

Christopher Kane Coat
$1,195
Matches Fashion

You can’t nod to the ’60s without a little bit of PVC. This polka dot coat is the perfect piece to tie everything together.