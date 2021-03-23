Marc Jacobs Brings Sexy Back To The COVID-19 Vaccine

Years from now, fashion critics and historians will think about the things we wore during the pandemic. Personal protective equipment, fancy sweatpants, face masks; our style lexicon is much different now than it was in January 2020, and thanks to Marc Jacobs, we’re about to add a new hitherto “unprecedented” term to our vocabulary: sexy vaccine chic.

On Instagram, Jacobs shared a photo of himself at a physician’s office. A nurse is administering his second vaccine dose, and this would be totally normal, except Jacobs is wearing a light leopard-print jacket, a pink sequined skirt, and white platform boots. He’s also completely unbuttoned his shirt to show off half of his chest and bicep tattoo — and also to allow the nurse to inject his Pfizer vaccine. Jacobs helpfully hashtagged his look #marshmallowsnowballrealness.

It’s so sexy. Truthfully, we’re surprised we haven’t seen more suggestive vaccine sleeves making the rounds; the potential for showing skin is especially tempting — if you can ignore the healthcare worker who is valiantly giving you a live-saving injection. The hottest spring accessory is mRNA-induced antibodies with a touch of nip slip. And once we reach herd immunity, hello horny summer 2021.*

*Until then, please wear your mask as per the CDC guidelines, and get vaccinated!