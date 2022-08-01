The sunny weather has caused Jennifer Lawrence to finally come out of hiding this month as the actress has taken many strolls around New York City after staying fairly low key following the birth of her first child in February. While at first, it was flowing sundresses and sandals that dominated Lawrence’s return to the city wardrobe, her most recent look was much more casual.

On Sunday, the actress was seen braving the heat in the West Village when she stepped out in a pair of oversized jeans from The Row, balancing proportions with a black cropped tee, and some brown, Pierre Hardy sandals. Lawrence then accessorized the look with a navy blue crocodile bag with a brown strap, a parasol to keep out of the sun, and a water bottle, featuring an image of Toni Collette in Lawrence’s favorite film, Hereditary. Later, Lawrence met her good friend, fellow actress, Emma Stone, out for dinner and Lawrence threw on a striped cotton button down, likely to protect herself from the restaurant’s air conditioning.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lawrence’s choice of pants enters her into a bracket of celebs embracing the oversized denim style. Tessa Thompson and Dakota Johnson have been spotted out in equally large bottoms (if not larger), and last month, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid matched in Balenciaga’s take following their appearance in the Italian brand’s couture show. While for some, the style seems like a risk, an easy way to make the oversized look more wearable is to keep the top tiny, and opt for a cropped shirt a la Lawrence or Bella, or a tight-fitting bodysuit like Kidman. Or, you can just say screw it, like Thompson, and throw on an equally large button down atop as well to fully embrace the oversized vibe.